High school prospect picks Jackson State over ULM, explains why

University of Louisiana-Monroe commit Nate Blount flipped his commitment to Jackson State and says the Tiger fan base played a huge factor in his decision.

Three-star running back Nate Blout flipped his commitment from the University of Louisiana-Monroe to Jackson State for a major reason. According to 247Sports, Blout had offers from Arkansas State and Central Arkansas along with the University of Louisiana-Monroe, committing to the Warhawks on July 28th. However, he officially committed with Jackson State on National Signing Day yesterday.

I asked JSU commit Nate Blount (@IvBlount) his top reason for flipping from ULM to the Tigers. His answer: The fans Fans run flipmas‼️ #TheeILove pic.twitter.com/jjl4dJb42z — Bradley Davis WAPT (@DdavisBradley) December 22, 2023

Blount spoke about the move with Bradley Davis of local Jackson, Mississippi news affiliate WAPT and said that Jackson State's fan base was the reason for his decision.

“The support is crazy compared to some of the schools like such as ULM and other offers I hold. And you know, it's really the fan base that really mattered and factored into my decision. You know, the fan base really came in and supported me and just showed me love from the jump, even when I just posted my offer, not even being committed. And that's what factored in a lot.”

As a running back at Brandon High School in Brandon, Mississippi, Blount amassed 5,352 all-purpose yards and scored a total of 70 touchdowns. He was a key piece in leading Brandon to two MHSAA 6A State Championship appearances, multiple 6A South State Championships, and even MHSAA 7A South State Championship appearances. His endorsement of Jackson State's fan base as a deciding factor in his decision to sign with the team over FBS programs says a lot about HBCU fan support.

Jackson State leads the FCS in attendance per the latest 2023 season returns from HERO Sports and leads in HBCU attendance by a considerable margin. Blount will give JSU faithful even more to cheer about, joining a Tiger team that was the third-best rushing offense in the SWAC.