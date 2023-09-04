The running back position in the NFL has been completely devalued, forcing some of the best players in the league who play the position to struggle to even sign short-term contracts, let alone high-paying contracts on par with some of the NFL's other premier positions. Many NFL front offices have taken the approach that running backs are at too high risk of injury and that they can be easily replaced. Therefore, teams have been hesitant to sign star ball carriers to lucrative contracts.

This philosophy has made the running back position one of the weirdest in the NFL when it comes to what players at the position are making the most money. Running backs are extremely underpaid, and it has become increasingly difficult for players at the position to get second or third contracts that show their true worth to a franchise. Here are the highest-paid NFL running backs in 2023 in terms of 2023 cash earnings.

T-9. Tony Pollard, $10,091,000

With Ezekiel Elliott out the door and running for the New England Patriots, Tony Pollard has been handed the keys in Dallas. The Cowboys running back is sure to see an uptick in touches in 2023. In split duty with Elliott, Pollard flashed high potential as a do-it-all ball carrier. He can run inside or outside of the tackles. Pollard is playing under the franchise tag in 2023, meaning he will have to have a big year for the Cowboys to justify giving him a big payday in the offseason.

T-9. Saquon Barkley, $10,091,000

The New York Giants finally paid Saquon Barkley, but they were unwilling to give him a long-term contract. Barkley has proven he is one of the best running backs in the league, yet the Giants prioritized giving a new contract to Daniel Jones, a player at a more valued position but a player who has not performed nearly as well compared to his peers throughout his career.

Barkley was one of the last of a dying breed of running backs who were taken early in the first round. The Giants took him second overall in 2018, but it appears, even with as productive as he has been, that New York may be regretting that decision considering their refusal to lock him up long term.

8. Derrick Henry, $10,500,000

Derrick Henry is one of the most dominant running backs ever. At six-foot 3-inches, 247 pounds, Henry is nearly impossible to bring down. What Henry lacks is pass-catching ability. While he is one of only eight running backs with over 2,000 yards in a season, Henry lacks a skill set that is vital in the modern NFL. This, along with Henry being 29 (30-year-old running backs historically have a statistical drop-off), means Henry may be on his last big contract. Even with those concerns, it is still surprising someone as unstoppable as Derrick Henry isn't making more in 2023.

7. Jahmyr Gibbs, $10,728,276

Jahmyr Gibbs is only a rookie, yet he finds himself as one of the 10 highest-paid running backs in 2023. Gibbs was a somewhat surprising pick at 12th overall by the Detroit Lions, and he has big shoes to fill as Jamaal Williams, who signed with the New Orleans Saints in the offseason, had a league-leading 17 rushing touchdowns for the Lions in 2022.

6. Alvin Kamara, $10,820,000

Alvin Kamara has the biggest total contract value of all running backs. While his per-year contract numbers are a little lower than some, it was still a good sign to see him secure a five-year extension in 2020. His deal is worth $75 million and expires after 2025. Kamara is an example of a running back with exceptional pass-catching skills who was prioritized over running backs in the bruiser mold.

Nick Chubb is a throwback player of sorts. He rarely wears accessories like gloves and is a high-usage back capable of punishing a defense in between the hash marks. With the departure of Kareem Hunt, Chubb is expected to get even more touches in 2023. A player of this archetype is often expected to get beaten up over time, but Chubb has been an exception, as he has stayed relatively healthy throughout his career. A true bell-cow back, Chubb was rewarded with a three-year, $36.6 million contract in 2021.

With the departure of future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Aaron Jones is expected to once again be a vital part of the Green Bay Packers offensive plans. With inexperienced quarterback Jordan Love under center, Jones and his backup, A.J. Dillon, form a two-headed monster that will likely be toward the top of the league in rushes per game. He signed his four-year, $48 million contract in 2021.

Josh Jacobs was the rushing yards leader in 2022 and is only 25-years old, yet the Las Vegas Raiders were hesitant to marry themselves to the running back when his contract expired this offseason. Jacobs ran for 1,653 yards last season, but it took the Raiders until Aug. 26 – well into training camp – to give the back a new contract. Even so, it was only a one-year deal, meaning Jacobs will have to play in a contract year yet again.

The San Francisco 49ers traded three draft picks to the Carolina Panthers to secure the talents of Christian McCaffrey, a running back who is arguably the best in the league when he is on the field. While he has had some injury problems in the past, McCaffrey seemed to get those under control in 2022.

McCaffrey is an offensive coordinator's dream and a weapon that can be used in the passing game. His four-year, $64,063,500 contract is the second-highest total value in the league, but his average annual value is $16,015,875, which is the most in the NFL. McCaffrey is one of the few running backs who has been properly paid for his services.

Surprisingly, the highest-paid running back in 2023 has yet to play a regular-season snap. A first-round rookie, Bijan Robinson was taken eighth overall by the Atlanta Falcons. Without a doubt, one of the most talented running back prospects in recent years, Robinson will have to prove he can do it at the NFL level. Robinson can do it all; he is incredibly elusive and has great vision. He also is an elite pass catcher out of the backfield. The Falcons have great faith in his potential to become a star, considering the high-end draft capital they invested in the player.

It is a rarity in the modern NFL to draft a running back in the first round. Even with the team investing premium assets in Robinson, it is still a surprise he ranks ahead of running backs who have been producing in the NFL for years, some of whom have already signed big contracts throughout the course of their careers. This is because rookie draft picks sign contracts based on their draft slot. While Robinson's 2023 earnings are incredibly high, his cash value goes down in his upcoming seasons, and his average annual value is only $5,489,634. Regardless, Robinson will have to ball out to prove he was worthy of such a high draft pick and such a large contract. His talent leads you to believe he probably will.