Las Vegas Raiders fans can take a deep sigh of relief. Star running back Josh Jacobs is returning to the team after the two sides agreed to a one-year, $12 million contract, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. This will be in place of his franchise tag and includes a signing bonus.

Both sides had been working towards a deal the last couple days, but now the speculation and holdout officially ends. The team was informed of the good news and expects to see Jacobs after returning from Saturday's preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys, per CBS Sports' Josina Anderson.

Much like New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley, Jacobs essentially upgrades his franchise tag but could be heading right back into battle next offseason. Whether or not this is merely just a band-aid on his and the contract situation of every high-profile back is not the primary concern right now, though. Last year's NFL rushing leader has to get up to speed quick, as Las Vegas' opening season road matchup against the Denver Broncos is just over two weeks away.

Although he has seemingly kept in shape, there is bound to be some rust for him to shake off after the extended layoff. One also has to take into account the on-field chemistry that has to be built with his new teammates. Still, it is hard for the Raiders and their fans to dwell on the negative. They are getting back one of their most important offensive players for what figures to be a crucial season for the franchise.

Another dismal campaign like last season's will leave ownership with a lot of unpleasant questions to answer at the end of the year. There must be evident progress under the Josh McDaniels regime, especially with the arrival of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and continued superstar presence of Davante Adams. Josh Jacobs brings this intriguing offensive unit all together.

He will try to make up for lost time and hopefully take all of the stress and frustrations that built up inside him during this whole exhausting process and unleash it on the practice field. And then ultimately on Denver.