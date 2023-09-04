New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones just signed a new contract this offseason, and the team is already tweaking his deal. It’s all good, though, because the restructuring puts $8.42 million in Jones’ pockets and helps the Giants' salary cap space, saving the team $6.315 million ahead of the 2023 NFL season.

“The Giants have restructured the contract of QB Daniel Jones,” ESPN’s Field Yates reported Monday, “converting $8.42M of his base salary into a signing bonus and creating $6.315M in cap space, per source.”

The restructuring doesn’t change much fundamentally. The QB just gets his money a little sooner, as he doesn’t have to wait for his game checks now for that $8.42 million, and the Giants' salary cap space gets a boost so they have more flexibility as the new NFL season gets underway.

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

Jones became one of the highest-paid QBs in the NFL this year, signing a four-year $160 million pact this offseason with a $36 million signing bonus and $92 million guaranteed. That works out to an average annual value (AAV) of $40 million. The Giants do have an out after two seasons, though, and releasing him in 2025 or 20206 will save the franchise money.

This new Daniel Jones contract makes him the ninth-highest-paid signal-caller in the league by AAV. His $40 million per year puts him on par with Matthew Stafford and Dak Prescott.

Spots four through eight go to QBs who’ve signed deals the past few offseason, like Russell Wilson ($48.5M), Kyler Murray ($46.1M), Deshaun Watson ($46M), Patrick Mahomes ($45M), and Josh Allen ($43M).

The three highest-paid QBs all signed extensions this offseason. They are Justin Herbert ($52.5M), Lamar Jackson ($52M), and Jalen Hurts ($51M).