Hillary Clinton tells Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie that she knows how it feels to lose to a less intelligent male with painted-on hair.

None other than former first lady, senator, secretary of state and near-president Hillary Clinton has weighed in on the Oscars snub of Barbie's Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie with an on-point, tongue-in-cheek social media post.

There's been a bit of an uproar following the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences omitting Greta Gerwig in the Best Director category, and Margot Robbie as Best Actress for Barbie in the 2024 Oscars voting. The snub is especially painful for these strong women since this was a film about feminism and female empowerment, and Ryan Gosling's Ken is the one who ended up with a nomination.

Clinton couldn't help but draw a cheeky comparison to her own heartbreaking and unjust defeat at the hands of a much less worthy male with painted-on hair. “Greta & Margot,” Clinton's X/Twitter post began, “While it can sting to win the box office but not take home the gold, your millions of fans love you.”

“You're both so much more than Kenough,” the post continued. She also hashtagged the note “#HillaryBarbie”.

Clinton's message is of course a reference to the fact that she defeated her Republican challenger Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election in the popular vote by a sizable margin, only to lose in the nonsensical electoral college vote — a method of presidential determination as maddening, fractured and prone to failing its citizens as the world in which Barbie finds herself living in her eponymous film.

It's no surprise then that Clinton drew the comparison and added the positive spin that they can still be role models to their adoring fans (much like Clinton is still admired for her illustrious career of persistence in the face of countless Trump-y detractors). There are a lot of deplorables out there, but that shouldn't stop feminist icons like Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie from continuing to fight the good fight, much like Hillary Clinton herself.