Kim Ng, a trailblazer in MLB, is shifting her focus to women's sports as she takes on the role of senior advisor for the Athletes Unlimited Softball League, set to launch in 2025. Ng, who made history as the first female general manager in the four major North American professional sports leagues with the Miami Marlins in 2020, will now use her extensive experience to uplift women's sports.

Ng's transition comes at a pivotal time for women's sports, which are experiencing a surge in popularity and support.

“We're in a moment here,” Ng said, via the Associated Press. “And maybe it's not a moment. Maybe it's more of a movement. I just wanted to be a part of it.”

Ng, who played softball at the University of Chicago, brings a wealth of experience from her 21 years in the front offices of the Chicago White Sox, New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers, along with her tenure as a senior vice president for MLB. She has three World Series rings to her name and led the Marlins to the playoffs in her final year as general manager.

In her new role, Ng will collaborate with Athletes Unlimited CEO and co-founder Jon Patricof and senior vice president and director of softball Cheri Kempf. The league aims to provide more opportunities for players and establish a strong domestic presence in softball as the sport prepares for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

“Kim is one of the most accomplished executives in professional sports,” Patricof said. “She brings a long track record, both working at the league level and at the team level. She has a mix of incredibly strong strategic skills as well as understanding the ins and outs of how to run a pro sports operation. So, we're incredibly excited to have her join.”

Kim Ng has strong softball roots

Kim Ng's passion for softball runs deep, as she is the oldest of five sisters who played the sport, three of whom played in college.

“It's always been really important that women get this type of stage and are given the opportunities as well,” she said. “For me, in this different point of my career, I think being able to support these women in a different way than I had in my career previously is just such a thrill.”

Ng was first introduced to Athletes Unlimited co-founders Patricof and Jonathan Soros in 2019, and said she was impressed with their vision for women's sports. Since its launch, Athletes Unlimited has grown, recently completing its third AUX schedule and preparing for its fifth individual championship season.

Ng will now lead Athletes Unlimited's new traditional team entity, which will replace AUX. The league will start with a touring model in 2025 and transition to a city-based model in 2026. Ng aims to build a strong domestic pro softball league ahead of the 2028 Summer Olympics.

“For me, it's just so incredibly meaningful to have a chance to help shape and mold what the game is going to look like and the ways that we're going to be able to provide it and present it to future softball fans and the future softball players, to future female athletes young girls,” Ng said. “That's all part of this.”