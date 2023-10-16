A surprising story just got even harder to believe. Earlier, it was reported that Kim Ng would be leaving her general manager post with the Miami Marlins despite leading the team to the MLB playoffs. And now, it appears we know why.

Miami wanted to add a president of baseball operations who would serve above Ng, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. “When reached, Ng declined comment,” the baseball insider posted on Monday afternoon. “But sources said she would've been the No. 2 after constructing a playoff team.”



One can only imagine how much it stung when the Marlins brass essentially suggested a demotion to an individual who helped engineer a winning franchise with a bottom-third payroll. This is undeniably a heaping pile of bad optics for an organization who has long been skewered for how it operates.

Ng's tenure was supposed to symbolize a new era of Marlins baseball, a more aggressive and relevant one. Now, the team can definitely remain on an upward trend even in her absence, as the roster is still brimming with young talent. But this type of move might be evidence that a disconnect between ownership and the fans still remains.

Kim Ng made a historic impact on Marlins

While many people's main takeaway from Ng's three-year tenure in South Beach is the fact that she was the first woman general manager in MLB history, this executive rejuvenate the franchise.

Ng signed slugger Jorge Soler and traded for Luis Arraez to inject some new life into the ailing Miami lineup. Those moves paid dividends this year, as the former led the team with 36 home runs and the latter won his second consecutive batting title (American League in 2022) with a tremendous .354 batting average.

When the Marlins found themselves in the running for a postseason spot, Ng and the front office uncharacteristically assumed the role of buyers at the trade deadline. The acquisitions produced mixed results, but the actions alone indicated that the organization was headed in a positive direction.

A more proactive philosophy culminated in a 84-78 record and National League Wild Card berth in 2023. It was the first time a 162-game season ended as an unquestionable success for the Marlins and their fans in at least 14 years. Unfortunately, this notable feat does not seem to carry much weight for owner Bruce Sherman and company.

Kim Ng will now presumably look to find a new employer who puts more value in changing a losing culture on a limited budget. You know, the little things.