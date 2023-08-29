The Gypsy King is flowing with confidence and has been making statements that he could batter down Francis Ngannou. Both of them will head into Saudi Arabia with amazing records in their own sports but Ngannou will head into the match with a clear disadvantage. The UFC champion will face off against Tyson Fury in the boxing ring. It is but a question if he will be able to survive the bouts against Fury. Even Mike Tyson had a few questions regarding the matchup.

Fans may have raised eyebrows when Francis Ngannou accepted the challenge to box Tyson Fury. But, the former UFC champion knows that it will not be him who exits the bout early. He is determined to knock the teeth and wind out of the boxing star. The support and hype of being around Mike Tyson also uplifted his spirits.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Ngannou revealed his bold prediction before they duke it out in Saudi Arabia, via TMZ Sports. “He's good at coming back up. We gonna find out how good he is — but he's gonna hit that canvas,” Ngannou declared. The former UFC champion also added how preparations were going, “I'm super ready and very excited about that fight. I'm getting ready. From Saturday, we're 9 weeks out, a good amount of time to get those hands fast [and] strong.”

There are only a couple of weeks standing between one of the two getting eternal bragging rights over the other in Saudi Arabia. Who will you bet on to win between Fury and Ngannou?