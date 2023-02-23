Entering Hogwarts requires you to pick a unique wand for you to use before you can actually cast spells and here are the best wand builds for you to use as a guide in Hogwarts Legacy. There are 3 different cores of each wand namely the Dragon Heartstring, Unicorn Hair, and Phoenix Feather, and each one of them produces a unique one among all students.

During your time in Hogwarts, you will need to pick a unique wand before you do any magic. There are 3 different cores, the Dragon Heartstring, Unicorn Hair, and Phoenix Feather, each one produces a unique wand with different trait. Here are all the traits for each cores.

Dragon Heartstring – The Dragon Heartstring has a lot of potential power. However, in the wrong hands, a Dragon Heartstring wand can become unstable.

– The Dragon Heartstring has a lot of potential power. However, in the wrong hands, a Dragon Heartstring wand can become unstable. Unicorn Hair – A wand with a Unicorn Hair core is the most consistent of all the wand cores. It isn’t as strong as Dragon Heartstring, but produces more dazzling and more consistent results.

– A wand with a Unicorn Hair core is the most consistent of all the wand cores. It isn’t as strong as Dragon Heartstring, but produces more dazzling and more consistent results. Phoenix Feather – Wands with a Phoneix Feather core have the best magical range. Great magical results can happen to wizards and witches with a Phoenix Feather core.

Besides the cores of the wands, there are also characteristics of the wand where you can customize for aesthetics. There is Wand Style, Wood Type, Wand Length, and Wand Flexibility. Here’s a list of all the styles you can use for your wands.

Wand Styles in Hogwarts Legacy

Here are all the style choices you’ll get in the game:

Natural

Crooked Spiral

Ringed

Stalk

Spiral

Soft Spiral

Classic

Notched

Wood Types in Hogwarts Legacy

After you’ve picked a style, select one of three unique wood styles specific to your selected wand style. Here are all the list of wood styles depending on your wand style:

Acacia

Alder

Apple

Ash

Aspen

Beech

Blackthorn

Black Walnut

Cedar

Cherry

Chestnut

Cypress

Dogwood

Ebony

Elder

Elm

English Oak

Fir

Hawthorn

Hazel

Holly

Hornbeam

Larch

Laurel

Maple

Pear

Pine

Poplar

Red Oak

Redwood

Rowan

Silver Lime

Spruce

Sycamore

Vine

Walnut

Willow

Yew

Best Wand Length in Hogwarts Legacy

Wands size doesn’t matter. The length of the wand isn’t even really seen in Hogwarts Legacy nor is it relevant in the story, so this one is just for flavor of the game. You can pick a wand length anywhere between 9 and a half to 14 and a half inches.

Best Wand Flexibility in Hogwarts Legacy

The flexibility of your wand is just a customization choice that doesn’t do anything to the aesthetic. Here are all of the flexibility options offered in the game:

Quite Bendy

Fairly Bendy

Very Flexible

Quite Flexible

Surprisingly Swishy

Swishy

Slightly Springy

Supple

Reasonably Supple

Pliant

Brittle

Hard

Solid

Stiff

Rigid

Unbending

Slightly Yielding

Unyielding

After having various options and multiple selections to customize your wand, we have sample wands that are familiar to the franchise where you can copy them if you want to. Here are our best wand builds for each of them in Hogwarts Legacy. Remember that there are no returns in the game’s wand store, so choose wisely on constructing your wand until the end game.

Wand Builds Guide

Here are some customized wand builds that you can try to replicate from the franchise for your Hogwarts Legacy wand. These are the actual traits of the wands of each character but it might not be the full replication like the franchise if you input it in the game:

Harry Potter Wand Build

Wand Style – Classic Grey-Brown

– Classic Grey-Brown Wood Type – Holly

– Holly Wand Length – 11 Inches

– 11 Inches Wand Flexibility – Supple

– Supple Wand Core – Phoenix Feather

Voldemort Wand Build

Wand Style – Classic Grey

– Classic Grey Wood Type – Yew

– Yew Wand Length – Thirteen and three-quarter inches

– Thirteen and three-quarter inches Wand Flexibility – Supple

– Supple Wand Core – Phoenix Feather

Ron Weasley 2nd Wand Build

Wand Style – Classic Grey

– Classic Grey Wood Type – Willow

– Willow Wand Length – Fourteen inches

– Fourteen inches Wand Flexibility – Supple

– Supple Wand Core – Unicorn Hair

Hermione Granger Wand Build

Wand Style – Soft Spiral-Light Brown

– Soft Spiral-Light Brown Wood Type – Vine

– Vine Wand Length – Ten and three-quarters inches

– Ten and three-quarters inches Wand Flexibility – Supple

– Supple Wand Core – Dragon Heartstring

There are no differences in terms of performance in Hogwarts Legacy when selecting each wand core or upon customizing your wand. This means that you can choose any of the three cores and freely customize your wand however you like. These are samples of any wand builds you can use to replicate some of the famous wands in the franchise. You can also create your own specific wand the way you want it to look like to feel that you really have a unique wand for yourself as you go to your magical journey.

