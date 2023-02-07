Here is our guide to the Companions in Hogwarts Legacy, from who they are, to what house they’re in, as well as what they excel in.

Hogwarts Legacy Guide – Companions

For starters, what are companions? Companions are other students that the player can interact with and travel with. Players can improve their relationship with these companions, which could help in certain parts of the game. Sadly, players cannot romance companions in the game, so do not go around making companions while aiming to romance them. It is also currently unknown if players can have companions from other houses.

At the moment, there are four confirmed Hogwarts Legacy companions, one for each of the game’s four houses.

Sebastian Sallow

Sebastian is the companion from Slytherin. He is a charming student who is fun to be around. The problem, however, is that his sister, Anne, is suffering from a mysterious curse. Sebastian will stop at nothing to help his sister, even if it means he has to dive into the Dark Arts. Unsurprisingly, his specialty is also the Dark Arts. If you find yourself needing someone to help you out in understanding the subject, then Sebastian is the man to call.

Poppy Sweeting

Poppy is the companion from Hufflepuff. Her social skills when it comes to people are quite lacking. However, her love and affinity for magical animals and beasts are second to none. Of course, this makes her specialty Care for Magical Creatures, so should you need help with them, she’s your girl.

Natsai Onai

Natsai is the companion from Gryffindor. Her sense of justice and adventure makes her a perfect fit for the house, as you will no doubt discover. She is a transfer student after her mother becomes Hogwarts’s new Divination professor. As such, it might be a good idea to help her adjust to her new life. Should you need help in Charms, Natsai is the one you should approach.

Amit Thakkar

Amit is the companion from Ravenclaw. He is very well-read and has big plans for himself. He is also willing to jump in and help any friend in need, although he finds himself regretting it later on. However, his smarts are definitely something you want at your side. In line with his smarts, his specialty is the History of Magic, or maybe even Astronomy, as he always has the most state-of-the-art telescope with him.

We will be sure to update this Hogwarts Legacy Companions Guide as more information arrives. This includes how to improve your relationship with them, what they can bring to the battlefield or to your school life, and more. Stay tuned for that.

