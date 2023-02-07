One of the most important things for a hardcore Potterhead is their House assignment: it defines them and their allegiances, and they identify with the House’s traits and live by its rules. So, for a Potterhead to be able to choose their House in Hogwarts Legacy when usually it’s assigned to you based on a personality quiz like in Pottermore, could be a bit new and jarring. While players can actually connect their Wizarding World account to the game so that they can bring with them their wand and House assignments, there are players who would want to min-max the game and find out if there are any gameplay or story effects from which House you pick in Hogwarts Legacy.

The bad news is that you cannot 100% the game without having to play through four save files and finish the game once for each House – there are achievements that are tied to your House. The effects are arguably minimal and the experience will be largely the same, but your House also dictates your access to that House’s Common Room, House Colors for your attire, access to House-specific NPCs, access to companions, and extra dialogue that changes based on your character’s House.

What your House does not affect are the trajectory of the main story, access to side-quests, and the skills and spells you will have access to. Just like in the films, you don’t have to be a Slytherin to gain access to the Unforgivable Curses, and you can still be a dastardly Gryffindor throwing Avada Kedavra on unsuspecting victims.

House Exclusive Features in Hogwarts Legacy

So, with that in mind, here are the specific exclusives you can get from each of the Houses:

Gryffindor

Access to the Gryffindor Common Room

Access to the Gryffindor Colors (Red & Gold) for Garments Customization

Access to additional interactions with NPCs Garreth Weasley, Nellie Oggspire, and Cressida Blume

Access to Companion Natsai Onai

Slytherin

Access to the Slytherin Common Room

Access to the Slytherin Colors (Green & Silver) for Garments Customization

Access to additional interactions with NPCs Ominis Gaunt and Imelda Reyes

Access to Companion Sebastian Sallow

Ravenclaw

Access to the Ravenclaw Common Room

Access to the Ravenclaw Colors (Blue & Bronze) for Garments Customization

Access to additional interactions with NPCs Duncan Everett Clopton and Samantha Dare

Access to Companion Amit Thakkar

Hufflepuff

Access to the Hufflepuff Common Room

Access to the Hufflepuff Colors (Yellow & Black) for Garments Customization

Access to additional interactions with NPCs Adelaide Oakes, Authur Plummly, and Lenory Everleigh

Access to Companion Poppy Sweeting

And that’s everything you need to know about choosing your House in Hogwarts Legacy. We’ll go ahead and say that your choice of House really boils down to personal preference: you can choose whichever House you want without any major repercussions on your game and story. So, follow your heart, or just follow what the Sorting Hat tells you.