Catherine O' Hara praises Macaulay Culkin age today compared to their Home Alone scenes."Older than I was when I played his mother!”

Catherine O'Hara expresses amazement at Macaulay Culkin's age and adulthood. Per People, O'Hara shared that at 43, he's older than she was when she played his mother in the 1990 classic ‘Home Alone.'

Besides that, Catherine O'Hara, or Culkin's on-screen mother, reflects on their enduring bond. At Culkin's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on December 1, 2023, O'Hara gave a heartfelt speech. Commending his contributions to the beloved film.

Unaware Culkin would be standing beside her during the speech, she expressed pride in his accomplishments. Joking about leaving him “home alone not once but twice.” Macaulay Culkin now age 35, engaged to Brenda Song, and father of two, received O'Hara's admiration for his happiness and family life.

“So it was much more personal than I knew it would be. I really wanted to honor him because he worked so hard as a child. You don't appreciate that. It's hard to appreciate that a child is really working. But he really made it look natural.”

Recalling the Home Alone filming in 1990, O'Hara didn't anticipate its global impact but cherished the experience. She credits director Chris Columbus and screenwriter John Hughes for creating a “perfect movie.” Despite not foreseeing the film's cultural phenomenon, Catherine O'Hara emphasizes the importance of being part of something good and acknowledges the joy of working with a talented cast.

Currently co-starring in the action-comedy Argylle, O'Hara, alongside Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Rockwell, and John Cena, looks forward to its theater release on February 2. Aside from being in awe at Macaulay Culkin's age of fame, O'Hara is also working on quality projects and values the positive experiences gained along the way.