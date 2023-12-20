Mariah Carey just thawed, now it's time to unwrap yet another iconic Christmas culture for all... the Home Alone films.

It's the most wonderful time of the year…and the perfect opportunity to reveal why Home Alone movies are the best of the bunch.

The original Home Alone movie still stands today as a beloved Christmas classic. Although it usually just graces screens annually during the holiday season. Families gather, enjoying the cozy tradition of watching one of the greatest Christmas films of all time. The plot follows young Kevin, accidentally left home alone by his family, as his residence becomes the target of burglars. Leading to booby traps and uproarious adventures.

However, part of this adventure is to identify if it really claims the title of the best Christmas movie of all time.

Kevin McCallister and his family

Macauley Culkin‘s portrayal of Kevin McCallister stands as one of the most iconic characters in film history. His playful charm and unforgettable lines have endeared him to audiences worldwide, showcasing a perfect blend of adorableness and humor that is quintessential for a Christmas movie.

Interestingly, what sets Kevin apart is the departure of Home Alone from the typical family-centric Christmas movie formula. Instead of the usual warm family reunions, the film revolves around a family inadvertently leaving a child alone. While the comedic plot adds levity, this departure challenges the conventional narrative of Christmas movies, giving a voice to families who may have experienced similar predicaments. Not just the picture-perfect ones.

Despite the hope that no one encounters bandits or home invasions during the holidays, Home Alone's unique approach to the Christmas genre brings a fresh perspective. And perhaps – resonating with a broader spectrum of family experiences.

The bandits

However, much like any other film, Kevin encounters his fair share of adversaries. In this case, it's the bandits – Harry (Joe Pesci) and Marv (Daniel Stern). These bumbling burglars steal the spotlight with their physical stunts, providing unintentional humor that makes them favorites among fans. Marv, with the mental state of a carefree boy, focuses on the fun rather than the process. While Harry, initially a cop, finds himself on the wrong side of the law in New York.

But what can they do against a kid well-versed in action movies, always resourceful no matter where he finds himself?

While entertaining, this aspect of Home Alone introduces a negative element uncommon in typical Christmas films. Picture this: it's Christmas, and you've accidentally left your son at home, with burglars on his tail. This deviation from the holiday's feel-good atmosphere is certainly unexpected.

However, the inclusion of the bandits contributes to Home Alone's universal appeal, making it suitable for all ages. The film's combination of traps, comedy, and witty comebacks caters to both children and adults, ensuring a broad audience can enjoy its humor and charm.

The Christmas Family Spirit

Above all, what elevates Home Alone to the pinnacle of Christmas films is its exploration of the intricacies within a family. And more significantly, the extraordinary lengths one would go to for them. As Kevin fearlessly defends his home and himself against two burglars, the McCallister parents are also undeterred to reunite with him for Christmas.

Distinguishing itself by embracing the genuine meaning of Christmas, Home Alone steers clear of the consumer-driven focus on Santa and presents prevalent in American culture. It serves as a poignant reminder to curb greed, delivering laughter and entertainment as Kevin cleverly outwits the intruders. Acts of kindness, such as the band members offering Mrs. McCallister a ride and Kevin's neighbor rescuing him from the burglars, punctuate the film with heartwarming moments.

The Home Alone movie's enduring appeal lies in its ability to blend humor with heartfelt moments, making it a perennial favorite during the festive season. Even the stunts alone solidifies its place as a Christmas classic that continues to resonate with audiences.

That said, Merry Christmas ya filthy animals!