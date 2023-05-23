The first event in Honkai Star Rail, Boulder Town Super League, is here! Check out our quick how-to guide to get all the rewards.
Boulder Town Super League
“The Boulder Town Super League is recruiting participants in the underworld. Will you be able to win in all five leagues and cement your claim to the championship?”
Standard event: Trailblazer can challenge 5 matches, each containing 4 fights. After Trailblazer chooses to join the match, the enemy lineup will be selected at random and provide different buffs to the Trailblazer upon defeat. Pass the match for the first time to receive standard rewards such as Stellar Jades.
Time-limited event: The Super League will also host a time-limited event! During the event, the number of rounds the Trailblazer spends to finish each fight will be recorded. The faster you finish the fight, the more rewards you will get!
Boulder Town Super League Guide
The enemies will always be 5 to 10 levels lower than your current level cap, and this event also offers some Trial Units that are 5 levels lower than your current character level cap. There are five stages, each with four battles each.
DO NOT advance your Equilibrium Level, if you do get the chance to, in the middle of doing this event. All of the stages are now unlocked, and it’s highly recommended to finish clearing them first to have an easier time.
Featherweight
Trial Unit: Jing Yuan
Buff List, in order:
- Premonition: Upon entering battle, inflicts 1 Weakness(es) that correspond to ally Type(s) to all enemies.
- Imperil: When Breaking an enemy’s Weakness, triggers all debuffs that would have been inflicted if all their Type Weaknesses were Broken, and deals the corresponding DoTs.
- Hone: Increases allies’ Break Effect by 200%.
- Depredate: After an ally inflicts Weakness Break on any enemy, deplete all enemies’ Toughness to 0 and cause them to be Weakness Broken.
Enemies
- Round 1: Sampi
- Automaton Spider (Weakness: Lightning, Wind)
- Silvermane Cannoneer (Weakness: Physical, Ice, Imaginary)
- Round 2: Maniacal Fans of Silvermane Guards
- Silvermane Gunner (Weakness: Physical, Ice)
- Silvermane Soldier (Weakness: Wind, Quantum)
- Round 3: Overflowing Love
- Everwinter Shadewalker (Weakness: Physical, Fire, Quantum)
- Decaying Shadow (Weakness: Fire, Lightning, Wind)
- Incineration Shadewalker (Weakness: Ice, Wind, Imaginary)
- Round 4: Lost Fragmentum Creature
- Ice Out of Space (Weakness: Fire, Wind, Quantum)
- Blaze Out of Space (Weakness: Physical, Ice, Quantum)
Recommended Team Members
- The Hunt single-target carry
- Seele is the premier option here, but if you don’t have her, Yanqing, Dan Heng, and Sushang can take her place.
- Two of Nihility and Harmony
- Welt, Pela, Tingyun, and Bronya can be some of the choices for this spot.
- Destruction or Erudition
- Hook, Jing Yuan, Serval, or Himeko. Having a built Qingque helps too, especially if there is no Seele on the field.
The only source of trouble here is the final round, as the two enemies are quite beefy. For all of the rounds, focus on breaking the Weakness of the enemies. Bringing along Jing Yuan or Serval would help in the first few rounds, but the Round 4 enemies do not have Lightning weakness, so choose wisely.
Lightweight
Trial Unit: Hook
Buff List, in order:
- Misdirection: Increases CRIT Rate of allies’ single-target abilities by 100%.
- Destructive Rush: Increases CRIT DMG from allies by 240%.
- Bathe in Blood: When an ally attacks with a single-target ability, additionally regenerates 20 Energy.
- Divide and Conquer: When there is exactly 1 enemy on the battlefield, increases DMG dealt to enemies by 300%.
Enemies
- Round 1: Ash the Mechanic
- Automaton Hound (Weakness: Physical, Lightning)
- Vagrant (Weakness: Fire, Ice, Imaginary)
- Round 2: Many Pigeons
- Flamespawn (Weakness: Physical, Ice)
- Frostspawn (Weakness: Wind, Fire)
- Round 3: Something That’s Probably Ice
- Ice Out of Space (Weakness: Fire, Wind, Quantum)
- Round 4: Firearm
- Searing Prowler (Weakness: Ice, Lightning, Imaginary)
- Decaying Shadow (Weakness: Fire, Lightning, Wind)
Recommended Team Members
- 1-2 The Hunt single-target carry
- Once again, Seele is the best option. She can probably solo this stage and get all the rewards.
- Yanqing, Dan Heng, and Sushang are all still good choices.
- 1 Nihility or Harmony
- Welt, Pela, Tingyun, and Bronya can be some of the choices for this spot.
- 0-1 Destruction or Erudition (if you only brought one The Hunt)
- Hook, Jing Yuan, Serval, or Himeko. Arlan can also be a choice, given the many Lightning weaknesses at this stage and the single-target-focused buffs.
Welterweight
Trial Unit: Serval
Buff List, in order:
- Indiscriminate Blitz: When an ally uses their Ultimate, it is considered as a follow-up attack. Increases the DMG of follow-up attacks by 200%.
- The Element of Surprise: Increases the CRIT Rate of allies’ follow-up attacks by 100%.
- Hot Pursuit: Increases the Weakness Break efficiency of follow-up attacks by 300%.
- Arsonous Larceny: When an ally inflicts Weakness Break on an enemy, regenerates all allies’ Energy to maximum.
Enemies
- Round 1: Maniacal Fans of Silvermane Guards
- Silvermane Gunner (Weakness: Physical, Ice)
- Silvermane Soldier (Weakness: Wind, Quantum)
- Round 2: The Mood’s On Fire!
- Incineration Shadewalker (Weakness: Ice, Wind, Imaginary)
- Round 3: Ironclad Disciple
- Automaton Grizzly (Weakness: Fire, Ice, Lightning)
- Automaton Direwolf (Weakness: Ice, Lightning, Imaginary)
- Round 4: Ice Cream on a Cone
- Frigid Prowler (Weakness: Fire, Lightning, Quantum)
- Automaton Direwolf (Weakness: Ice, Lightning, Imaginary)
Recommended Team Members
- Follow-Up Attackers
- Jing Yuan and Himeko are the best choices.
- Serval and Herta are also both decent choices, but are not recommended to take up both Follow-Up slots.
- March 7th could also be good, paired with a shielder.
- 0-1 The Hunt carry
- Seele or Sushang to save turns.
- Harmony
- Tingyun or Bronya.
Middleweight
Trial Unit: Gepard
Buff List, in order:
- Fortitude of Mind and Spirit: After an ally uses their Skill or Ultimate, they gain a Shield that can absorb DMG equal to 30% of their Max HP for 2 turn(s).
- Overbreathing: When an ally gains a Shield, they also gain 1 stack(s) of Overbreathing, which increases CRIT Rate by 15%, stacking up to 6 time(s).
- Sudden Impact: When an ally’s Overbreathing reaches 3 and 6 stacks respectively, their Energy regenerates to maximum, and they immediately gain an action.
- Vigorous Pulsation: When an ally’s Overbreathing reaches 6 stacks, their DMG increases by 600%
Enemies
- Round 1: Many Pigeons
- Flamespawn (Weakness: Physical, Ice)
- Frostspawn (Weakness: Wind, Fire)
- Round 2: Maniacal Fans of Silvermane Guards
- Silvermane Gunner (Weakness: Physical, Ice)
- Silvermane Soldier (Weakness: Wind, Quantum)
- Round 3: Mind Your Language
- Flamespawn (Weakness: Physical, Ice)
- Frostspawn (Weakness: Wind, Fire)
- Guardian Shadow (Weakness: Physical, Wind, Quantum)
- Round 4: No Good Name Goes Untaken
- Ice Out of Space (Weakness: Fire, Wind, Quantum)
- Guardian Shadow (Weakness: Physical, Wind, Quantum)
Recommended Team Members
- 2 Shield-Providers
- Gepard and Fire MC are the best choices here. If you don’t have Fire MC yet, March 7th can sub in.
- 1-2 The Hunt/The Destruction carry
- Seele is once again the best choice for The Hunt.
- 0-1 Harmony
- Tingyun or Bronya.
Heavyweight
Trial Unit: Himeko
Buff List, in order:
- Premonition: Upon entering battle, inflicts 1 Weakness(es) that correspond to ally Type(s) to all enemies.
- Thwack: Increases Weakness Break efficiency of allies by 200%. When inflicting Weakness Break on an enemy, the enemy’s action is delayed by 100%.
- Hunch: Increases damage dealt to enemies with Weakness Break by
500%.
- Depredate: After an ally inflicts Weakness Break on any enemy, deplete all enemies’ Toughness to 0 and cause them to be Weakness Broken.
Enemies
- Round 1: The Mood’s On Fire!
- Incineration Shadewalker (Weakness: Ice, Wind, Imaginary)
- Round 2: Long Live the Supreme Guardian
- Vagrant (Weakness: Fire, Ice, Imaginary)
- Silvermane Soldier (Weakness: Wind, Quantum)
- Round 3: Overflowing Love
- Everwinter Shadewalker (Weakness: Physical, Fire, Quantum)
- Decaying Shadow (Weakness: Fire, Lightning, Wind)
- Incineration Shadewalker (Weakness: Ice, Wind, Imaginary)
- Round 4: “Boss” Svarog
- Svarog (Weakness: Fire, Lightning, Wind)
- Guardian Shadow (Weakness: Physical, Wind, Quantum)
Recommended Team Members
- 2 Shield-Providers
- Gepard and Fire MC are the best choices here. If you don’t have Fire MC yet, March 7th can sub in.
- 1-2 The Hunt/The Destruction carry
- Seele is once again the best choice for The Hunt.
- 0-1 Harmony
- Tingyun or Bronya.
Event Duration
The Boulder Town Super League event began on May 19th, 10 AM and will be live until June 6th, 2023, 3:59 AM Server Time.
After the time-limited challenges close, Trailblazers can still challenge the Boulder Town Super League event for the standard first-clear rewards.
Event Rewards
Standard First Clear Rewards
- 100 Stellar Jade
- 6 Traveler’s Guide
- 10 Condensed Aether
- 50,000 Credits
Time-Limited Rewards
- 1 Track of Destiny
- 500 Stellar Jade
- 40 Traveler’s Guide
- 30 Condensed Aether
- 25 Lost Gold Fragment
- 100,000 Credits
Event Requirement
Trailblaze Level needs to be at least Level 21.
The following Adventure Missions need to be completed:
- Ring and Stage I
- Ring and Stage II
- Gladiator