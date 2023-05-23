The first event in Honkai Star Rail, Boulder Town Super League, is here! Check out our quick how-to guide to get all the rewards.

Boulder Town Super League

“The Boulder Town Super League is recruiting participants in the underworld. Will you be able to win in all five leagues and cement your claim to the championship?”

Standard event: Trailblazer can challenge 5 matches, each containing 4 fights. After Trailblazer chooses to join the match, the enemy lineup will be selected at random and provide different buffs to the Trailblazer upon defeat. Pass the match for the first time to receive standard rewards such as Stellar Jades.

Time-limited event: The Super League will also host a time-limited event! During the event, the number of rounds the Trailblazer spends to finish each fight will be recorded. The faster you finish the fight, the more rewards you will get!

Boulder Town Super League Guide

The enemies will always be 5 to 10 levels lower than your current level cap, and this event also offers some Trial Units that are 5 levels lower than your current character level cap. There are five stages, each with four battles each.

DO NOT advance your Equilibrium Level, if you do get the chance to, in the middle of doing this event. All of the stages are now unlocked, and it’s highly recommended to finish clearing them first to have an easier time.

Featherweight

Trial Unit: Jing Yuan

Buff List, in order:

Premonition: Upon entering battle, inflicts 1 Weakness(es) that correspond to ally Type(s) to all enemies.

Imperil: When Breaking an enemy’s Weakness, triggers all debuffs that would have been inflicted if all their Type Weaknesses were Broken, and deals the corresponding DoTs.

Hone: Increases allies’ Break Effect by 200%.

Depredate: After an ally inflicts Weakness Break on any enemy, deplete all enemies’ Toughness to 0 and cause them to be Weakness Broken.

Enemies

Round 1: Sampi Automaton Spider (Weakness: Lightning, Wind) Silvermane Cannoneer (Weakness: Physical, Ice, Imaginary)

Round 2: Maniacal Fans of Silvermane Guards Silvermane Gunner (Weakness: Physical, Ice) Silvermane Soldier (Weakness: Wind, Quantum)

Round 3: Overflowing Love Everwinter Shadewalker (Weakness: Physical, Fire, Quantum) Decaying Shadow (Weakness: Fire, Lightning, Wind) Incineration Shadewalker (Weakness: Ice, Wind, Imaginary)

Round 4: Lost Fragmentum Creature Ice Out of Space (Weakness: Fire, Wind, Quantum) Blaze Out of Space (Weakness: Physical, Ice, Quantum)



Recommended Team Members

The Hunt single-target carry Seele is the premier option here, but if you don’t have her, Yanqing, Dan Heng, and Sushang can take her place.

Two of Nihility and Harmony Welt, Pela, Tingyun, and Bronya can be some of the choices for this spot.

Destruction or Erudition Hook, Jing Yuan, Serval, or Himeko. Having a built Qingque helps too, especially if there is no Seele on the field.



The only source of trouble here is the final round, as the two enemies are quite beefy. For all of the rounds, focus on breaking the Weakness of the enemies. Bringing along Jing Yuan or Serval would help in the first few rounds, but the Round 4 enemies do not have Lightning weakness, so choose wisely.

Lightweight

Trial Unit: Hook

Buff List, in order:

Misdirection: Increases CRIT Rate of allies’ single-target abilities by 100%.

Destructive Rush: Increases CRIT DMG from allies by 240%.

Bathe in Blood: When an ally attacks with a single-target ability, additionally regenerates 20 Energy.

Divide and Conquer: When there is exactly 1 enemy on the battlefield, increases DMG dealt to enemies by 300%.

Enemies

Round 1: Ash the Mechanic Automaton Hound (Weakness: Physical, Lightning) Vagrant (Weakness: Fire, Ice, Imaginary)

Round 2: Many Pigeons Flamespawn (Weakness: Physical, Ice) Frostspawn (Weakness: Wind, Fire)

Round 3: Something That’s Probably Ice Ice Out of Space (Weakness: Fire, Wind, Quantum)

Round 4: Firearm Searing Prowler (Weakness: Ice, Lightning, Imaginary) Decaying Shadow (Weakness: Fire, Lightning, Wind)



Recommended Team Members

1-2 The Hunt single-target carry Once again, Seele is the best option. She can probably solo this stage and get all the rewards. Yanqing, Dan Heng, and Sushang are all still good choices.

1 Nihility or Harmony Welt, Pela, Tingyun, and Bronya can be some of the choices for this spot.

0-1 Destruction or Erudition (if you only brought one The Hunt) Hook, Jing Yuan, Serval, or Himeko. Arlan can also be a choice, given the many Lightning weaknesses at this stage and the single-target-focused buffs.



Welterweight

Trial Unit: Serval

Buff List, in order:

Indiscriminate Blitz: When an ally uses their Ultimate, it is considered as a follow-up attack. Increases the DMG of follow-up attacks by 200%.

The Element of Surprise: Increases the CRIT Rate of allies’ follow-up attacks by 100%.

Hot Pursuit: Increases the Weakness Break efficiency of follow-up attacks by 300%.

Arsonous Larceny: When an ally inflicts Weakness Break on an enemy, regenerates all allies’ Energy to maximum.

Enemies

Round 1: Maniacal Fans of Silvermane Guards Silvermane Gunner (Weakness: Physical, Ice) Silvermane Soldier (Weakness: Wind, Quantum)

Round 2: The Mood’s On Fire! Incineration Shadewalker (Weakness: Ice, Wind, Imaginary)

Round 3: Ironclad Disciple Automaton Grizzly (Weakness: Fire, Ice, Lightning) Automaton Direwolf (Weakness: Ice, Lightning, Imaginary)

Round 4: Ice Cream on a Cone Frigid Prowler (Weakness: Fire, Lightning, Quantum) Automaton Direwolf (Weakness: Ice, Lightning, Imaginary)



Recommended Team Members

Follow-Up Attackers Jing Yuan and Himeko are the best choices. Serval and Herta are also both decent choices, but are not recommended to take up both Follow-Up slots. March 7th could also be good, paired with a shielder.

0-1 The Hunt carry Seele or Sushang to save turns.

Harmony Tingyun or Bronya .



Middleweight

Trial Unit: Gepard

Buff List, in order:

Fortitude of Mind and Spirit: After an ally uses their Skill or Ultimate, they gain a Shield that can absorb DMG equal to 30% of their Max HP for 2 turn(s).

Overbreathing: When an ally gains a Shield, they also gain 1 stack(s) of Overbreathing, which increases CRIT Rate by 15%, stacking up to 6 time(s).

Sudden Impact: When an ally’s Overbreathing reaches 3 and 6 stacks respectively, their Energy regenerates to maximum, and they immediately gain an action.

Vigorous Pulsation: When an ally’s Overbreathing reaches 6 stacks, their DMG increases by 600%

Enemies

Round 1: Many Pigeons Flamespawn (Weakness: Physical, Ice) Frostspawn (Weakness: Wind, Fire)

Round 2: Maniacal Fans of Silvermane Guards Silvermane Gunner (Weakness: Physical, Ice) Silvermane Soldier (Weakness: Wind, Quantum)

Round 3: Mind Your Language Flamespawn (Weakness: Physical, Ice) Frostspawn (Weakness: Wind, Fire) Guardian Shadow (Weakness: Physical, Wind, Quantum)

Round 4: No Good Name Goes Untaken Ice Out of Space (Weakness: Fire, Wind, Quantum) Guardian Shadow (Weakness: Physical, Wind, Quantum)



Recommended Team Members

2 Shield-Providers Gepard and Fire MC are the best choices here. If you don’t have Fire MC yet, March 7th can sub in.

1-2 The Hunt/The Destruction carry Seele is once again the best choice for The Hunt.

0-1 Harmony Tingyun or Bronya .



Heavyweight

Trial Unit: Himeko

Buff List, in order:

Premonition: Upon entering battle, inflicts 1 Weakness(es) that correspond to ally Type(s) to all enemies.

Thwack: Increases Weakness Break efficiency of allies by 200%. When inflicting Weakness Break on an enemy, the enemy’s action is delayed by 100%.

Hunch: Increases damage dealt to enemies with Weakness Break by

500%.

500%. Depredate: After an ally inflicts Weakness Break on any enemy, deplete all enemies’ Toughness to 0 and cause them to be Weakness Broken.

Enemies

Round 1: The Mood’s On Fire! Incineration Shadewalker (Weakness: Ice, Wind, Imaginary)

Round 2: Long Live the Supreme Guardian Vagrant (Weakness: Fire, Ice, Imaginary) Silvermane Soldier (Weakness: Wind, Quantum)

Round 3: Overflowing Love Everwinter Shadewalker (Weakness: Physical, Fire, Quantum) Decaying Shadow (Weakness: Fire, Lightning, Wind) Incineration Shadewalker (Weakness: Ice, Wind, Imaginary)

Round 4: “Boss” Svarog Svarog (Weakness: Fire, Lightning, Wind) Guardian Shadow (Weakness: Physical, Wind, Quantum)



Recommended Team Members

2 Shield-Providers Gepard and Fire MC are the best choices here. If you don’t have Fire MC yet, March 7th can sub in.

1-2 The Hunt/The Destruction carry Seele is once again the best choice for The Hunt.

0-1 Harmony Tingyun or Bronya .



Event Duration

The Boulder Town Super League event began on May 19th, 10 AM and will be live until June 6th, 2023, 3:59 AM Server Time.

After the time-limited challenges close, Trailblazers can still challenge the Boulder Town Super League event for the standard first-clear rewards.

Event Rewards

Standard First Clear Rewards

100 Stellar Jade

6 Traveler’s Guide

10 Condensed Aether

50,000 Credits

Time-Limited Rewards

1 Track of Destiny

500 Stellar Jade

40 Traveler’s Guide

30 Condensed Aether

25 Lost Gold Fragment

100,000 Credits

Event Requirement

Trailblaze Level needs to be at least Level 21.

The following Adventure Missions need to be completed: