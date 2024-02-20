Acheron. Galaxy Ranger. Emanator of Nihility. She goes by many names, but will she be in your party?

Acheron is an upcoming playable in Honkai Star Rail version 2.1. Check out the Acheron Kit, Materials, Traces, and more here.

Honkai Star Rail – Acheron

“Lone voyagers in the cosmos are driven by two desires: to tread in the trails of the past, and to forge their own way. But under Their scrutiny… most end up adhering to the former.”

“A drifter claiming to be a Galaxy Ranger. Her true name is unknown, and she walks the cosmos alone, carrying with her a long sword.

Though aloof and taciturn, her blade flicks out like lashing lightning. And yet, she always strikes with her scabbard, never drawing the sword free.”

Acheron is a 5-star Lightning character on the Path of Nihility. As an Emanator of Nihility, it's no surprise that her kit has built-in synergy with Nihility characters. She gets more offensive stats when in a party with Nihility units. Acheron also has a special mechanic on her Ultimate, where she does not operate off of Energy but rather her unique stacking mechanic.

Who are the Acheron voice actors?

For the English voiceover, Acheron is voiced by Allegra Clark. They have voiced a lot of iconic characters, including Bloodhound from Apex Legends, Mitsuru Kirijo from Persona 3 Reload, Beidou from Genshin Impact, and Dorothea and Shamir from Fire Emblem: Three Houses.

Acheron's Japanese voice actor is Miyuki Sawashiro. She voices Raiden Mei in all of her previous appearances across the Honkai franchise (including Raiden Shogun from Genshin Impact), Elizabeth from Persona 3 and Persona 3 Reload, Cereza from Bayonetta, and a lot more.

Acheron Signature Light Cone – Along the Passing Shore (5-star Nihility)

Increases the wearer's CRIT DMG by 36%. When the wearer hits the enemy target, there is a 100% base chance of inflicting Empty Bubbles to the enemy, lasting for 1 turn. This effect can be triggered 1 time against each target for every attack the wearer launches. The wearer deals 24% more DMG to targets afflicted with Empty Bubbles, and DMG from Ultimate additionally increases by 24%.

Acheron Ascension Materials

Raising Acheron to Level 80 requires the following materials.

Dreamjolt Troupe drops: 15 Dream Collection Component 15 Dream Flow Valve 15 Dream Making Engine

Stagnant Shadow (Stargazer Navalia) drops: 65 Shape Shifter's Lightning Staff

887,800 Credits

(anything equivalent to) 5,797,920 EXP: 289 Traveler's Guide 3 Adventure Log 3 Travel Encounters



Acheron Skill and Trace Materials

Maxing all of Acheron's Skills (Basic ATK to 6, Skill, Ultimate, and Talent to 10) and all Traces will require the following materials.

Dreamjolt Troupe drops: 41 Dream Collection Component 56 Dream Flow Valve 58 Dream Making Engine

Calyx (Alchemy Commission) drops: 18 Fiery Spirit 69 Starfire Essence 139 Heaven Incinerator

Echo of War (Seclusion Zone) drops: 12 Past Evils of the Borehole Planet Disaster

8 Tracks of Destiny

~3,000,000 Credits

Acheron Kit

Numbers below are each Trace at Level 1. The simplified descriptions are underlined.

Basic ATK – Trilateral Wiltcross (Single Target)

Deals Lightning DMG equal to 50% of Acheron's ATK to a single enemy.

Deals minor Lightning DMG to a single enemy.

Skill – Octobolt Flash (Blast)

Gains 1 point of “Slashed Dream.” Inflicts 1 stacks of “Crimson Knot” on a single target enemy and deals Lightning DMG equal to 80% of Acheron's ATK to them, as well as Lightning DMG equal to 30% of Acheron's ATK to adjacent targets.

Gains points of “Slashed Dream.” Inflicts stacks of “Crimson Knot” on a single enemy and deals Lightning DMG to them, as well as minor Lightning DMG to adjacent targets.

Ultimate – Slashed Dream Cries in Red (AoE)

Unleashes Rainblade, deals Lightning DMG equal to 14.4% of Acheron's ATK to a single enemy, and removes up to 3 stacks of Crimson Knot from the target.

When Crimson Knot is removed, deals Lightning DMG equal to 9% of Acheron's ATK to all enemies 1 time, with the DMG multiplier for this attack additionally increased by 9% for every stack of Crimson Knot removed.

After unleashing Rainblade 3 times, immediately unleashes Stygian Resurge, dealing Lightning DMG equal to 72% of Acheron's ATK to all enemies, and removing all Crimson Knot stacks.

Crimson Knot is not inflicted upon enemies during the Ultimate.

Unleashes Rainblade, deals minor Lightning DMG to a single enemy, and removes up to 3 stacks of Crimson Knot from the target. When Crimson Knot is removed, deals minor Lightning DMG to all enemies 1 time, with the DMG multiplier for this attack increased for every stack of Crimson Knot removed. After unleashing Rainblade 3 times, immediately unleashes Stygian Resurge, dealing Lightning DMG to all enemies and removing all Crimson Knot stacks. Crimson Knot is not inflicted upon enemies during the Ultimate.

Talent – Atop Rainleaf Hangs Oneness (Enhance)

When Slashed Dream reaches 9 point(s), the Ultimate can be unleashed. During the Ultimate, deplete enemies' Toughness regardless of Weakness Types and reduce all enemies' All-Type RES by 10% until the end of the Ultimate.

When any unit inflicts debuffs on an enemy target while using an ability, Acheron gains 1 point of Slashed Dream and inflicts Crimson Knot on the enemy target. This effect can be triggered up to 1 time per action. If the used ability inflicts debuff on multiple enemies, 1 stack of Crimson Knot will be inflicted on the enemy with the most Crimson Knot stacks.

When Acheron is on the battlefield and after an enemy target leaves the battlefield or is defeated, their Crimson Knot stacks will be transferred to the enemy target with the most current Crimson Knot stacks.

When Slashed Dream has been maxed out, the Ultimate can be unleashed. During the Ultimate, deplete enemies' Toughness regardless of Weakness Types and reduce all enemies' All-Type RES. When any unit inflicts debuffs on an enemy target while using an ability, Acheron gains Slashed Dream and inflicts Crimson Knot on the enemy target.

After an enemy target leaves the battlefield or is defeated, their Crimson Knot stacks will be transferred to the enemy target with the most current Crimson Knot stacks.

Technique – Quadrivalent Ascendance

Immediately attacks the enemy. After entering battle, Acheron gains 2 point(s) of Slashed Dream and deals Lightning DMG equal to 80% of Acheron's ATK to all enemies, as well as inflicting 2 stack(s) of Crimson Knot on a single random enemy.

If the enemy has Red Karma, they will be immediately defeated and will not enter combat. The Technique Point is not spent if the attack does not hit an enemy.

Attacks the enemy. After entering battle, Acheron gains point(s) of Slashed Dream and deals minor Lightning DMG to all enemies, as well as inflicting stack(s) of Crimson Knot on a single random enemy.

If the enemy has Red Karma, they will be immediately defeated and will not enter combat. The Technique Point is not spent if the attack does not hit an enemy.

Honkai Star Rail – Acheron Traces

Red Ogre (requires Ascension 2) – At the start of battle, immediately gain 4 point(s) of Slashed Dream and apply 4 stack(s) of Crimson Knot to a random enemy.

CRIT DMG +5.3% (requires Ascension 2) ATK +4% (requires Ascension 3) Lightning DMG +3.2% (requires Ascension 3)



The Abyss (requires Ascension 4) – When there are 1/2 other character(s) following the Path of Nihility in the team, increase the DMG of Acheron's Basic ATK, Skill, and Ultimate to 115%/160% of the original DMG.

ATK +6% (requires Ascension 4) CRIT DMG +8% (requires Ascension 5) ATK +6% (requires Ascension 5)



Thunder Core (requires Ascension 6) – When Rainblade from Acheron's Ultimate hits enemy targets with Crimson Knot, her DMG increases by 30%, staking up to a maximum of 3 stack(s) and lasting for 3 turn(s). Also additionally deals 6 hits of DMG when Stygian Resurge is triggered. Every hit deals Lightning DMG equal to 25% of Acheron's ATK to a single enemy target and is viewed as Ultimate DMG.

Lightning DMG +4.8% (requires Ascension 6)

CRIT DMG +10.7% (requires Lv. 75)

ATK +4%

ATK +8% (requires Lv. 80)

Honkai Star Rail – Acheron Eidolons

Silenced Sky Spake Sooth

CRIT Rate increases by 18% when dealing DMG to debuffed enemies.

Mute Thunder in Still Tempest

The number of characters on the Path of Nihility required for the highest value of the Trace, The Abyss, is reduced by 1. At the beginning of Acheron's turn, gain 1 point of Slashed Dream. Additionally, inflict 1 stack of Crimson Knot on an enemy with the most Crimson Knot.

Frost Bites in Death

Ultimate Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15.

Basic ATK Lv. +1, up to a maximum of Lv. 10.

Shrined Fire for Mirrored Soul

When using the Ultimate, inflicts Ultimate DMG Vulnerability to all enemies, increasing the Ultimate DMG taken by 12%, lasting for 2 turn(s).

Strewn Souls on Erased Earths

Skill Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15.

Talent Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15.

Apocalypse, the Emancipator

The Ultimate's CRIT DMG increases by 60%, and the DMG from Acheron's Basic ATK and Skill will also be considered as Ultimate DMG.

Acheron will become playable on Honkai Star Rail Version 2.1. Honkai: Star Rail is available for iOS, Android, Windows PC, and the Epic Games Store. Data taken from Honey Impact.