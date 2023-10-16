Aetherium Wars is the major event for Honkai: Star Rail's version 1.4. The game mode has players fighting in Pokemon-esque battles against others, using Aether Spirits they caught in the field. As this is a tournament, players will eventually enter the finals and face difficult duels. Here's our guide on how to beat the duel with Guinaifen during the Final Showdown of Aetherium Wars in Honkai Star Rail.

Honkai Star Rail Aetherium Wars Guide – Guinaifen Final Showdown Duel

This guide is for the Final Showdown Duels the player will take part in at the final moments of the Aetherium Wars event. For the purposes of this guide, we will assume that the player has all of the available Aetherial Spirits at their disposal. This guide also assumes that the player has most, if not all, of their Aether Spirits at Level 6 thanks to the Hyperlink Matches.

Now, without further ado, let's get into our guide on how to beat the Guinaifen Duel in the Final Showdown during the Aetherium Wars event in Honkai: Star Rail.

Aetherium Wars Basics

Players can field up to four Aether Spirits during a fight, with only a maximum of one (1) Overlord Aether Spirit allowed in a team. These Overlord Aether Spirits are easily distinguishable from the gold border they have. Each Aether Spirit, much like actual Honkai: Star Rail characters, has a Basic ATK, a Skill, an Ultimate, and a Talent. They also have different types, but not like the elemental types that characters normally have.

Aether Spirits can either be Aberrants, Humanoids, or Mechanical. These function much like rock-paper-scissors. Abberants are strong against Humanoids, Humanoids are strong against Mechanicals, and Mechanicals are strong against Abberants. Aether Spirits deal 1.5x DMG against those they are strong against and 0.8x DMG against those they are weak against. This will be important when creating teams.

Aether Spirit Roster

At this point of the event, players should have the following Aether Spirits:

Trotter – Aberrant

Imaginary Weaver – Aberrant

Incineration Shadewalker – Aberrant

Voidranger: Reaver – Aberrant

Voidranger: Eliminator – Aberrant

Voidranger: Trampler – Aberrant

Abundance Sprite: Wooden Lupus – Aberrant

Blaze Out of Space – Aberrant, Overlord

Silvermane Cannoneer – Humanoid

Silvermane Gunner – Humanoid

Silvermane Lieutenant – Humanoid, Overlord

Entranced Ingenium: Obedient Dracolion – Mechanical

Entranced Ingenium: Illumination Dragonfish – Mechanical

Aurumaton Gatekeeper – Mechanical, Overlord

The assumption is that players will level the Aether Spirits they can with the resources they currently have. Focus on leveling the Trotter and the Overlords if possible. Also, make sure to equip the proper Expansion Chips on each Aether Spirit. Expansion Chips can be transferred from one Aether Spirit to another, so don't be shy about using them. You can follow the recommended Expansion Chip guide in-game for the purposes of this guide.

Guinaifen Duel

Here are the enemies players will face while fighting Guinaifen in the Final Showdown:

Level 6 Entranced Ingenium: Illumination Dragonfish – Mechanical

Level 6 Blaze Out of Space – Aberrant

Level 6 Abundance Sprite: Wooden Lupus – Mechanical

Level 6 Incineration Shadewalker – Aberrant

Possible Team Composition:

Trotter – Aberrant

Aurumaton Gatekeeper – Mechanical, Overlord

Entranced Ingenium: Illumination Dragonfish – Mechanical

Entranced Ingenium: Obedient Dracolion – Mechanical

This is a pretty good team thanks to the fact that the Mechanical units are strong against Aberrant units. The team focuses solely on applying DoTs on the enemy team, whittling them down each turn. Players can equip the Saturated Activation, Wind Shear Loophole, and Backstage Enhancement chips on the Aurumaton Gatekeeper to make things easier. This ensures that during the Aurumaton's first turn, they will likely be able to use their ultimate. First, use its Impair skill to lower the DMG the enemies deal, then use the Ultimate to summon more Dragonfish. Use its empowered Basic ATK to Imprison the enemy's Blaze Out of Space, and repeat.

The three Dragonfish in the team will continuously apply DoTs on the entire enemy team, which will deal quite a bit of damage per turn to them. Thanks to the Wind Shear Loophole, as well as the Backstage Enhancement, the summoned Dragonfish will deal a lot of damage, while also increasing the amount of DoTs the enemy receives. Whenever someone in your team is low, just use the healing skill from either the Trotter or the Dracolion to keep everyone topped up. Other than that, this team should easily take care of Guinaifen's team.

That's all for our guide on how to defeat the Guinaifen Duel during the Final Showdown in the Aetherium Wars Event in Honkai: Star Rail.