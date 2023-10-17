Aetherium Wars is the major event for Honkai: Star Rail's version 1.4. The game mode has players fighting in Pokemon-esque battles against others, using Aether Spirits they caught in the field. In particular, players can take part in Hyperlink Matches, which are challenging fights. In this guide, we will be going over how to beat the four Yellow Light Hyperlink Matches during the Aetherium Wars event in Honkai: Star Rail.

Honkai Star Rail Aetherium Wars Guide – Yellow Light Hyperlink Matches

This guide is for the four Yellow Light matches players can take part in after finishing the Blue Light Hyperlink Matches. While it is possible to just finish all the Hyperlink Matches once the player has unlocked all available Aether Spirits, they can miss out on various rewards, such as Aether Spirit Upgrade Data, as well as Expansion Chips. As such, for the purposes of this guide, we will assume that the player is taking on these fights at the earliest time possible, limiting the Aether Spirits they have at their disposal. For these fights in particular, we are assuming that the player has collected all of the Aether Spirits in the Herta Space Station Victory Zone.

Now, without further ado, let's get into our guide on how to beat the Yellow Light Hyperlink Matches during the Aetherium Wars event in Honkai: Star Rail.

Aetherium Wars Basics

Players can field up to four Aether Spirits during a fight, with only a maximum of one (1) Overlord Aether Spirit allowed in a team. These Overlord Aether Spirits are easily distinguishable from the gold border they have. Each Aether Spirit, much like actual Honkai: Star Rail characters, has a Basic ATK, a Skill, an Ultimate, and a Talent. They also have different types, but not like the elemental types that characters normally have.

Aether Spirits can either be Aberrants, Humanoids, or Mechanical. These function much like rock-paper-scissors. Abberants are strong against Humanoids, Humanoids are strong against Mechanicals, and Mechanicals are strong against Abberants. Aether Spirits deal 1.5x DMG against those they are strong against and 0.8x DMG against those they are weak against. This will be important when creating teams.

Aether Spirit Roster

At this point of the event, players should have the following Aether Spirits:

Trotter – Aberrant

Imaginary Weaver – Aberrant

Incineration Shadewalker – Aberrant

Everwinter Shadewalker – Aberrant

Voidranger: Reaver – Aberrant

Voidranger: Eliminator – Aberrant

Voidranger: Trampler – Aberrant

Abundance Sprite: Wooden Lupus – Aberrant

Blaze Out of Space – Aberrant, Overlord

Silvermane Cannoneer – Humanoid

Silvermane Gunner – Humanoid

Silvermane Soldier – Humanoid

Vagrant – Humanoid

Silvermane Lieutenant – Humanoid, Overlord

Entranced Ingenium: Obedient Dracolion – Mechanical

Entranced Ingenium: Illumination Dragonfish – Mechanical

Automaton Spider – Mechanical

Frigid Prowler – Mechanical, Overlord

Aurumaton Gatekeeper – Mechanical, Overlord

The assumption is that players will level the Aether Spirits they can with the resources they currently have. Focus on leveling the Trotter and the Overlords if possible. Also, make sure to equip the proper Expansion Chips on each Aether Spirit. Expansion Chips can be transferred from one Aether Spirit to another, so don't be shy about using them. You can follow the recommended Expansion Chip guide in-game for the purposes of this guide.

Yellow Light Hyperlink Matches

Here are the enemies players will face during the Yellow Light Level of Hyperlink Matches:

Qingque Enemy lineup: Level 6 Automaton Spider – Mechanical Level 6 Automaton Direwolf – Mechanical Level 6 Incineration Shadewalker – Aberrant Level 6 Voidranger: Reaver – Aberrant Team set-up: Entranced Ingenium: Obedient Dracolion – Mechanical Silvermane Cannoneer – Humanoid Silvermane Soldier – Humanoid Silvermane Lieutenant – Humanoid Gameplay While I would normally suggest using the Trotter here, the Direwolf can easily take it down. As such, bring the only Dracolion as your healer. As per usual, use Cannoneer's buffs on the Lieutenant, and quickly whittle down the Spider. Once the Spider is done, focus all of your attacks on the Direwolf. You don't have to directly attack the Shadewalker or the Reaver, since the Counters from the Lieutenant and the Follow-up from the Cannoneer can easily dispatch them. Just make sure to keep the team's shields up, either by using the Lieutenant's Skill and Ultimate, or the Soldier's Skill. Focus on keeping the Lieutenant alive to keep the Counters going. Reward 240 Aether Spirit Upgrade Data

Peppy Enemy lineup: Level 6 Automaton Spider – Mechanical Level 6 Voidranger: Trampler – Aberrant Level 6 Automaton Spider – Mechanical Level 6 Automaton Spider – Mechanical Team set-up Trotter – Mechanical Silvermane Cannoneer – Humanoid Silvermane Soldier – Humanoid Silvermane Lieutenant – Humanoid Gameplay There are two ways to go about doing this fight. The more sensible option is to take down all of the Automaton Spiders before taking care of the Trampler. The alternative is to just tank the Spider explosions. This team composition is for the latter. Build your Lieutenant's Ultimate up, and be prepared to heal with the Trotter when possible. Use the Lieutenant and Soldier's Skills first to tank the Trampler's strong single-target attacks. Once the Spiders are about to self-destruct, use the Lieutenant's Ultimate to tank it. Once all three of the Spiders are dead, you can then focus on the Trampler. Focus on keeping the Lieutenant alive, as he is key to this tactic. Reward 240 Aether Spirit Upgrade Data

Sampo Enemy lineup: Level 6 Entranced Ingenium: Illumination Dragonfish – Mechanical Level 6 Blaze Out of Space – Aberrant Level 6 Voidranger: Reaver – Aberrant Level 6 Automaton Spider – Mechanical Team set-up Trotter – Aberrant Aurumaton Gatekeeper – Mechanical, Overlord Entranced Ingenium: Obedient Dracolion – Mechanical Entranced Ingenium: Illumination Dragonfish – Mechanical Gameplay Since the Blaze Out of Space is the biggest threat, running a Mechanical team is your best bet. Make sure to equip the Saturated Activation, Backstage Enhancement, and Wind Shear Loophole on the Aurumaton Gatekeeper. On the Gatekeeper's first turn, use its Impair Skill, then its Ultimate immediately after. Use one or both of the Gatekeeper's empowered Basic ATK on the Spider to delay its Self-destruct, but other than that just stack DoTs on everyone and let it defeat them. Keep everyone alive with the Dracolion and Trotter's heals to allow the DoTs to take effect on the enemies, which should take a turn or two to really deal damage. Reward 240 Aether Spirit Upgrade Data

Bronya Enemy lineup: Level 6 Silvermane Soldier – Humanoid Level 6 Silvermane Gunner – Humanoid Level 6 Voidranger: Trampler – Aberrant Level 6 Voidranger: Reaver – Aberrant Team set-up Frigid Prowler – Mechanical, Overlord Trotter – Aberrant Entranced Ingenium: Obedient Dracolion – Mechanical Voidranger: Reaver – Aberrant Gameplay This team is an attack on two fronts. The Frigid Prowler and the Trotter are partnered up so that the Prowler can use their Skill to drain HP from the Trotter. Make sure the Trotter has Safe Mode so the Prowler can siphon HP without it being detrimental. Equip Efficiency Optimization, General Upgrade, and Sudden Interjection on the Prowler so that it can easily charge up its ultimate. Every 3 or 4 Stacks of Conjunction of Frost you can use the Prowler's Ultimate to deal massive damage. Meanwhile, the Dracolion and Reaver are partnered up to take care of the two Humanoid enemies. Just burst them down with the Reaver's abilities. If their HP gets too low, use the Dracolion's Skill for a burst of healing on them. If the Dracolion's HP gets too low, use the Trotter's AoE Heal to heal them. As long as you manage to keep everyone alive, this should be a pretty straightforward fight. Reward 360 Aether Spirit Upgrade Data Morale Activation Chip



That's all for our guide on how to defeat the Yellow Light Hyperlink Matches in the Aetherium Wars Event in Honkai: Star Rail. Honkai: Star Rail is available on iOS, Android, PlayStation 5, and PC via the official launcher and the Epic Games Store. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.