Aetherium Wars is the major event for Honkai: Star Rail's version 1.4. The game mode has players fighting in Pokemon-esque battles against others, using Aether Spirits they caught in the field. In particular, players can take part in Hyperlink Matches, which are challenging fights. In this guide, we will be going over how to beat the four Blue Light Hyperlink Matches during the Aetherium Wars event in Honkai: Star Rail.

Honkai Star Rail Aetherium Wars Guide – Blue Light Hyperlink Matches

This guide is for the four Blue Light matches players can take part in after finishing the Purple Light Hyperlink Matches. While it is possible to just finish all the Hyperlink Matches once the player has unlocked all available Aether Spirits, they can miss out on various rewards, such as Aether Spirit Upgrade Data, as well as Expansion Chips. As such, for the purposes of this guide, we will assume that the player is taking on these fights at the earliest time possible, limiting the Aether Spirits they have at their disposal. For these fights in particular, we are assuming that the player has collected all of the Aether Spirits in the Cloudford Victory Zone.

Now, without further ado, let's get into our guide on how to beat the Blue Light Hyperlink Matches during the Aetherium Wars event in Honkai: Star Rail.

Aetherium Wars Basics

Players can field up to four Aether Spirits during a fight, with only a maximum of one (1) Overlord Aether Spirit allowed in a team. These Overlord Aether Spirits are easily distinguishable from the gold border they have. Each Aether Spirit, much like actual Honkai: Star Rail characters, has a Basic ATK, a Skill, an Ultimate, and a Talent. They also have different types, but not like the elemental types that characters normally have.

Aether Spirits can either be Aberrants, Humanoids, or Mechanical. These function much like rock-paper-scissors. Abberants are strong against Humanoids, Humanoids are strong against Mechanicals, and Mechanicals are strong against Abberants. Aether Spirits deal 1.5x DMG against those they are strong against and 0.8x DMG against those they are weak against. This will be important when creating teams.

Aether Spirit Roster

At this point of the event, players should have the following Aether Spirits:

Trotter – Aberrant

Imaginary Weaver – Aberrant

Abundance Sprite: Wooden Lupus – Aberrant

Blaze Out of Space – Aberrant, Overlord

Silvermane Cannoneer – Humanoid

Silvermane Gunner – Humanoid

Silvermane Lieutenant – Humanoid, Overlord

Entranced Ingenium: Obedient Dracolion – Mechanical

Entranced Ingenium: Illumination Dragonfish – Mechanical

Aurumaton Gatekeeper – Mechanical, Overlord

The assumption is that players will level the Aether Spirits they can with the resources they currently have. Focus on leveling the Trotter and the Overlords if possible. Also, make sure to equip the proper Expansion Chips on each Aether Spirit. Expansion Chips can be transferred from one Aether Spirit to another, so don't be shy about using them. You can follow the recommended Expansion Chip guide in-game for the purposes of this guide.

Blue Light Hyperlink Matches

Here are the enemies players will face during the Blue Light Level of Hyperlink Matches:

Natasha Enemy lineup: Level 3 Imaginary Weaver – Aberrant Level 3 Imaginary Weaver – Aberrant Level 3 Imaginary Weaver – Aberrant Level 3 Imaginary Weaver – Aberrant Team set-up: Trotter – Aberrant Entranced Ingenium: Obedient Dracolion – Mechanical Entranced Ingenium: Illumination Dragonfish – Mechanical Aurumaton Gatekeeper – Mechanical, Overlord Gameplay This is a very straightforward fight, as all of Natasha's units are Aberrants. The only problem with this fight is the opening. Imaginary Weavers attack twice during their initial turn, so Natasha will open the fight with a total of eight attacks on your team. As such, it is not strange to have your entire team at half-health once the barrage of attacks ends. Once the barrage ends, however, the fight becomes easy. Use the Dragonfish to constantly apply DoTs on the enemy, and the Gatekeeper to lower the DMG the enemy deals. Keep everyone healed with the Trotter, and this fight should end easily enough thanks to the DoTs. Reward 60 Aether Spirit Upgrade Data

Clara Enemy lineup: Level 4 Automaton Spider – Mechanical Level 4 Silvermane Gunner – Humanoid Level 4 Automaton Direwolf – Mechanical Level 4 Automaton Spider – Mechanical Team set-up Trotter Silvermane Gunner – Humanoid Silvermane Cannoneer – Humanoid Silvermane Lieutenant – Humanoid, Overlord Gameplay Similar to Natasha's fight, this is pretty straightforward as most of Clara's units are Mechanical. Use the Cannoneer's Skill on the Lieutenant, as this will increase the damage output of the team whenever the enemy attacks. Focus on taking down the Automaton Spiders first, as they retain their self-destruct skill. Once they are down, focus your attacks on the Direwolf, and this fight should be over. Reward 60 Aether Spirit Upgrade Data

Gepard Enemy lineup: Level 4 Silvermane Cannoneer – Humanoid Level 4 Silvermane Lieutenant – Humanoid Level 4 Silvermane Cannoneer – Humanoid Level 4 Silvermane Cannoneer – Humanoid Team set-up Trotter – Aberrant Blaze Out of Space – Aberrant, Overlord Imaginary Weaver – Aberrant Abundance Sprite: Wooden Lupus – Aberrant Gameplay The team lineup for this fight is pretty straightforward, but the fight itself is anything but. The enemy will be constantly carrying out follow-up attacks in this fight, thanks to the skill of the Cannoneers. You have to take the enemy out as soon as possible, or they will just keep dishing out so much damage. Focus all of your Skills, Ultimates, and Attacks on one Cannoneer at a time to quickly take them down. Once all three are done, the fight will be significantly easier. Take down the Lieutenant, and the fight will be over. Reward 60 Aether Spirit Upgrade Data

Lynx Enemy lineup: Level 4 Entranced Ingenium: Illumination Dragonfish – Mechanical Level 4 Blaze Out of Space – Aberrant Level 4 Entranced Ingenium: Obedient Dracolion – Mechanical Level 4 Entranced Ingenium: Illumination Dragonfish – Mechanical Team set-up Trotter Silvermane Gunner – Humanoid Silvermane Cannoneer – Humanoid Silvermane Lieutenant – Humanoid, Overlord Gameplay The only real problem in this fight is the Blaze Out of Space that Lynx has. However, it won't be as bad once it is all alone. As such, focus your efforts on taking down the Enchanted Ingeniums first. Focus on the Dragonfishes first, as they will be stacking DoT upon DoT on your team if you let them be. Take down the Dracolion next, or you will have a constantly reviving enemy. Finally, focus all of your attacks on the Blaze Out of Space. Constantly use the Lieutenant's shield to keep everyone alive, and to proc the Lieutenant's Counters. Reward 90 Aether Spirit Upgrade Data Computation Lock Chip



That's all for our guide on how to defeat the Blue Light Hyperlink Matches in the Aetherium Wars Event in Honkai: Star Rail. Honkai: Star Rail is available on iOS, Android, PlayStation 5, and PC via the official launcher and the Epic Games Store. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.