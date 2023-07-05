Fu Xuan is going to be playable on Honkai Star Rail soon! The Fu Xuan reveal was posted on various HoYoverse official accounts.

Fu Xuan Reveal

“The head of the Xianzhou Luofu's Divination Commission. A confident and blunt sage.

Using her third eye and the Matrix of Prescience, Fu Xuan calculates the Xianzhou's route and predicts the fortune of future events. She firmly believes that everything she does is the “best solution” for the situation.

Fu Xuan is waiting for the general's promised “abdication.” However, that day still seems… very far away.”

We first meet Fu Xuan shortly after we board the Xianzhou, and she comes along with us as the story unfolds due to the actions of the Stellaron Hunters. As a playable character, Fu Xuan is confirmed to be a 5-star Quantum character following the Path of Preservation.

To read more about Fu Xuan's kit, check out her leaked kit here.

The official Fu Xuan reveal also unveiled her voice actresses. For the English voiceover, she's voiced by Sarah Wiedenheft who has had a lot of roles in anime such as Tohru from Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Made and Phosphophyllite form Land of the Lustrous. Wiedenheft is also not new to voicing video game characters, having voiced Celeste Luvendass from HuniePop, Lailani from HunieCam Studio and HuniePop 2, as well as Blanc from Goddess of Victory: NIKKE.

Fu Xuan's Japanese voice is done by Miku Itou. She voiced Liv from Punishing: Gray Raven, Kokkoro from Princess Connect! Re: Dive, and and Yuriko Nanao from the Idolm@ster franchise. She's also held a lot of roles in anime, such as Miku Nakano from The Quintessential Quintuplets, Kokoro Tsurumaki from BanG Dream!, and Hougetsu Shimamura from Adachi to Shimamura.

When will Fu Xuan be playable?

Unofficial information suggests that Fu Xuan will be featured on a Warp Banner on Honkai Star Rail Version 1.3. This is expected to be on August 30, 2023. Her banner, however, is most likely on the first half of this version.

Version 1.2 continues the main story of the Trailblazers aboard the Xianzhou Luofu, and Fu Xuan is likely to still have a big role as we pursue the Stellaron Hunters.