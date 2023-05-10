Fu Xuan is confirmed to be a playable character soon, but recent Honkai Star Rail leaks reveal her skills and abilities.

Honkai Star Rail – Leaked Fu Xuan Kit

Note that the information below does not come from an official source and may not represent Fu Xuan exactly upon her release. The descriptions were also translated into English, which may cause the proper names of effects and abilities to differ from the eventual official version. Details below are subject to changes.

Fu Xuan

Fu Xuan is a 5-star Preservation Quantum character.

Skill

Using Fu Xuan’s skill activates the Poor View Formation effect.

Poor View Formation:

When all party members are alive, the damage received by all allies will be reduced by ?%.

Max 4 allies.

?% of all damage taken by party members other than Fu Xuan will be mitigated by Fu Xuan.

This effect lasts for 3 turns.

Appraisal:

When Fu Xuan takes damage while the Poor View Formation effect is active, she will gain 1 stack of Appraisal.

Each stack of increases Fu Xuan’s Max HP by ?%, lasting for 2 turns.

This effect stacks up to ? times.

Ultimate

Deals Quantum DMG equal to ?% of Fu Xuan’s ATK to all enemies. Deals additional Quantum DMG equal to ?% of Fu Xuan’s Max HP. Resets the number of times Fu Xuan’s Talent has been triggered.

Talent

When Fu Xuan is able to fight, she grants the Avoid Misfortune effect to all party members. This effect reduces all damage received by ?%. Fu Xuan will also gain a DMG Bonus based on the amount of HP she has lost. For every % of her Max HP lost, Fu Xuan’s own DMG increases by ?%. This DMG Bonus will not exceed ?%.

Additionally, when Fu Xuan’s current HP is less than or equal to ?% of her Max HP, she will regain HP by swapping the percentage of her Max HP lost, with the percentage of her current HP.

This effect can only be triggered once.

Technique

After Fu Xuan uses her technique, all party members are granted a shield which blocks all enemy attacks, and the party will not enter battle for ? seconds.

At the beginning of the next battle, all party members will gain increased DEF based on ?% of Fu Xuan’s DEF. This effect will last for ? rounds.

Again, all of the information above are subject to changes. To learn more about Honkai Star Rail’s Fu Xuan, check out our character feature on her.