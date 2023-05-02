Honkai Star Rail launched with a lot of characters, but the next few banners have already been circulating in the community. Check out the Honkai Star Rail upcoming characters here.

Honkai Star Rail Upcoming Characters and Banners

Beware for slight spoilers. Note that Honkai Star Rail follows the update cadence of Genshin Impact: three weeks per half, six weeks per version. Version 1.1 is expected on June 7th, 2023.

Luocha (5-star Imaginary Abundance)

“Carrying a coffin wherever he goes, he is a foreign trader who came from beyond the stellar seas. Has excellent medical skills.”

Luocha is set for a Version 1.1, First Half release.

Like many in this list, Luocha’s already technically implemented in the game. Upon entering the second area, the Xianzhou Luofu, we get to briefly try out Luocha in a mission. He’s already fully-fleshed out, and you can view his Traces, Skills, Materials, and more here.

Silver Wolf (5-star Quantum Nihility)

“The universe is just another game to this super hacker.

No matter how thorny the defense system, Silver Wolf can crack it with ease. Her hacking battle with Screwllum of the Genius Society has become stuff of legends in the hacking world.

How many more levels are there to beat in the universe? Silver Wolf looks forward to finding out.”

Silver Wolf will be featured in an Event Warp banner on Version 1.1, Second Half.

Silver Wolf is one of the first characters we get to play as – even before the Trailblazer. This means she already has a complete, playable version and we’re just waiting for her featured banner at this point.

Yukong (4-star Imaginary Harmony)

Yukong is only an NPC in Version 1.0, and she meets the Trailblazer when the members of the Astral Express board the Xianzhou Luofu. Yukong is the Helm Master of the Xianzhou Alliance Sky-Faring Commission, and with her outstanding character design and impeccable voice acting, it’s quite obvious she would be playable in the future.

Yukong is expected to be a featured 4-star character on Silver Wolf’s banner on the Second Half of Version 1.1.

Kafka (5-star Lightning Nihility)

“On the Interastral Peace Corporation’s wanted list, Kafka’s only has two things — her name, and a single sentence: “Likes collecting coats.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Little is known about this Stellaron Hunter, other than that she is one of Destiny’s Slave Elio’s most trusted members.

In order to achieve Elio’s envisioned future, Kafka gets to work.”

We also get to play as Kafka in the tutorial part of the game at the very start. She leaves a strong impression, both as a character in the story and as a playable unit, and there is no lack of Kafka wanters.

It seems they’ll have to wait a little longer though, as Kafka is expected on Version 1.2, First Half. On the bright side, there’s more time to save up some Stellar Jade to guarantee your Kafka. For now, you can check out what her Skills do, and maybe pre-farm her Materials while you’re at it.

Blade (5-star Wind Destruction)

“A member of the Stellaron Hunters, whose real name is unknown.

Blade wields an ancient sword that has filled with cracks, just like his body and his mind.”

Blade is the mysterious Stellaron Hunter whose trail of chaos we get caught up on in our journeys within the Xianzhou Luofu. He will be the third playable Stellaron Hunter when his banner comes out on Version 1.2, Second Half.

If you’re interested in Blade, check out his HoYoLAB showcase!

Dan Heng – Imbibitor Lunae (5-star Imaginary Destruction)

Here comes the kicker – a 5-star Dan Heng unit which has the sub-title “Imbibitor Lunae” will be available come Version 1.3, First Half. Unlike anybody else on this list, he’s the only one that’s yet to be officially revealed, and has no real appearances in official media apart from a split second in the official release trailer (check at around 0:50!)

He’s now referred to as “Dan Heng IL” because nobody wants to keep typing “Imbibitor Lunae.” Using that keyword when searching around the internet will get you some more previews of what he looks like, but watch out for story spoilers!

Fu Xuan (5-star Quantum Preservation)

“The head of the Xianzhou Luofu’s Divination Commission. A confident and blunt sage.

Using her third eye and the Matrix of Prescience, Fu Xuan calculates the Xianzhou’s route and predicts the fortune of future events. She firmly believes that everything she does is the ‘best solution’ for the situation.

Fu Xuan is waiting for the general’s promised ‘abdication.’ However, that day still seems… very far away.”

Finally, Fu Xuan completes our list as she’s expected to become playable on Version 1.2, Second Half right after Dan Heng IL.