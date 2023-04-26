Loves writing, video games, and writing about video games. Reviewing games is also something I do. Also living inside the hole that is the critically acclaimed MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV that has a free trial up to level 60 and includes the entirety of A Real-

With Honkai Star Rail now out, many players are asking: Is there a pity system in the game’s gacha?

Much like in Genshin Impact, Honkai Star Rail has a pity system in its Gacha, or Warp system. It’s actually pretty similar as well. Here are the basic details of how the pity system works for Honkai Star Rail’s Gacha system:

Players will always get a 5-star character from the Character Event Warp banner or the Stellar Warp (the Normal Banner equivalent) within 90 draws. If the player has not gotten a 5-star character on their 89th pull, the 90th is guaranteed to be a 5-star character. The player can get the 5-star character earlier than 90 draws. When this happens, the counter resets.

Players are guaranteed to get one 4-star every ten draws. If the player has not gotten a 4-star on their 9th pull, the 10th pull is guaranteed to be a 4-star. The player can get a 4-star earlier than ten draws. When this happens, the counter resets. The 4-star the player can get will either be a Character or a Light Cone.

In the Character Event Warp, players will normally have a 50/50 chance of receiving the rate-up character. Should players not get the rate-up character, their next 5-star character will be the rate-up. Most players refer to this as the “Guarantee” The Stellar Warp does not have a 50/50 mechanic.

The Light Cone Banner, like the Genshin Impact’s Weapon Banner, guarantees a 5-star Light Cone within 80 draws. If the player has not gotten a 5-star Light Cone on their 79th pull, the 80th is guaranteed to be a 5-star character. The player can get the 5-star character earlier than 80 draws. When this happens, the counter resets.

The pity for the Event Character Warp, Light Cone Warp, and Stellar Warp are all separate.

Event Warp Pity carries over to the next ones. For example, while rolling for Seele you reached 75 draws. When the Jing Yuan banner comes around, you will already have 75 Pity “built up”. You will only need another 15 draws to guarantee a 5-star Character.



Additionally, the Stellar Warp has a one-time Pity feature. After the player rolls a total of 300 rolls in the Stellar Warp, they will be able to select one of the following 5-star Characters for free:

Himeko

Welt

Bronya

Gepard

Clara

Yangqing

Bailu

This feature is something that Genshin Impact doesn’t have.

That's all the information players need to know about Honkai Star Rail's Pity system.