With Honkai: Star Rail’s release date approaching, and the Final Closed Beta ongoing, players might be wondering about some of the game’s mechanics. In particular, what exactly do the things on the Character screen mean? You are in luck, as in this Honkai: Star Rail guide, we will be going through the various things on the Character screen, like the light cones, relics, traces, and more.

When players enter the Character screen, they encounter five tabs, each pertaining to the character on their screen. If you’ve played Genshin Impact before, then this will be much easier. After all, some of these features are similar to Genshin Impact. We will be going through each of these tabs in turn.

Details

Players see this tab by default when entering the character screen. This contains general details about the selected character, like their name, Path, Stats, Skills, equipped Light Cone, and more. The visible stats include things such as their HP, ATK, DEF, Speed, Crit Rate, and Crit DMG. These are all stats that affect your character during battles. The player can also select More Stats, which goes into more detail about the character’s stats and how many bonus stats they have.

Players can also click on the Skill tab beside Stats to get a glance at the character’s Active and Passive skills. All Characters have five skills:

Basic ATK: The character’s basic attack

Skill: The character’s special battle skill

Talent: The character’s passive skill

Technique: The character’s exploration skill

Ultimate: The character’s Ultimate battle skill

Players can click on each of these skills to read what they do.

Light Cone

The Light Cone is your character’s “Weapon” in Honkai: Star Rail, and is one of their main sources of stats. Each Light Cone gives the character a certain amount of HP, ATK, and DEF. It will also give the character a Passive Ability, which empowers them in various ways. This includes strengthening shields and heals, increasing the Character’s ATK or Crit Rate, and more. These Light Cones can be leveled up to provide more stats and can be Superimposed with copies of themselves to improve the Passive Ability.

The Light Cone must match the Character’s Path for it to be equipped to them.

Traces

Traces are where the player can improve a character’s skills, as well as give them various stat buffs. It functions similarly to a skill tree, where players must buy previous nodes on the tree before going to the next ones. Upgrading this is important, as improved numbers are always good in an RPG. The player will unlock more upgrades on the Traces as they ascend the Character more.

Relics

The “Artifacts” of Honkai: Star Rail, Relics improve various stats on your Character. Other than the usual HP, ATK, and DEF that you get from Light Cones, the Character can also receive additional stats on their Crit rate and Damage, outgoing healing, Break Effect, and more. Not only that, but Relics have a Set Effect, which normally activates when you have either two or four of the same relic set equipped. This gives the Character powerful passive abilities, such as improved healing, increased shield strength, and more.

Alongside Relics are the Planar Ornaments, which are similar to Relics but only have a max of two per set.

Eidolon

Eidolons are similar to the Constellations of Genshin Impact and are improved by getting multiple copies of a character. The second to the seventh copy of a Character rewards the player with that player’s Eidolon, which they can then use to upgrade it. The Eidolons give strong buffs to the Character, such as improved damage on their skills, additional effects on their Ultimate, or even on their basic attacks. You must, however, activate the Eidolons in sequence. This means you can’t just jump to the powerful Eidolons in the end.

That’s it for this Honkai: Star Rail guide about the Character screen. For more gaming news from us, you can check out our gaming news articles.