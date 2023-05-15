Blade already has relevance in the current, playable Honkai Star Rail story. The Blade leaks reveal his Skills, Eidolons, and more.

Blade Voice Actor – Who Voices Blade in Honkai Star Rail?

Miki Shinichiro is Blade’s Japanese voice actor. Over his long career, he’s voiced a lot of characters in anime, most notably Kaiki Deishu from the Monogatari Series, Urahara Kisuke from Bleach, and Roy Mustang from Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood. He also does not have a shortage of roles in video games – he’s lent his voice to the Virtua Fighter series for the character Akira Yuki, he voiced multiple characters in Fate/Grand Order including Sasaki Kojiro and Leonidas I, and more recently he was Hasegawa Zenkichi in Persona 5 Strikers.

Blade’s English voice actor is not yet known.

Honkai Star Rail – Leaked Blade Skills

The information below does not come from an official source and may not represent Blade upon his release. These are all subject to changes and should be taken with a grain of salt.

Blade is a 5-star Wind Destruction character.

Normal Attack – Shard Sword (Single Attack)

Deals ?% of Blade’s ATK as Wind DM to a target enemy.

Skill – Hellscape (Enhance)

Consumes ?% of Blade’s Max HP to Immediately Advance action forward by 100%. In addition, DMG increases by 12% and his Normal Attack “Shard Sword” is enhanced to “Forest of Swords” for 3 turns.

Hellscape cannot be used while Forest of Swords is still active. If Blade’s HP will reach 0 upon using Hellscape, his HP will be reduced to 1. This Skill does not generate Energy.

Ultimate – Death Sentence (AoE)

Deals ?% of Blade’s ATK plus ?% of Max HP as Wind DMG to an enemy and ?% of Blade’s ATK plus ?% of his Max HP as Wind DMG to adjacent targets. Additionally, set Blade’s current HP to 50% of his Max HP.

Talent – Shuhu’s Gift

Every time he takes DMG, Blade gains 1 Charge stack for 3 turns, stacking up to 5 times. When the maximum Charge stacks is reached, consume all Charges and immediately unleash a follow-up attack on all enemies, dealing ?% of Blade’s ATK plus ?% of the HP loss while stacking Charges as Wind DMG.

Then, restore Blade’s HP by 30% of his Max HP.

Technique – Karma Wind (Impair)

Immediately attack the enemy. After entering battle, consume 20% of Blade’s Max HP and deals 40% of Blade’s Max HP as Wind DMG to all enemies.

Honkai Star Rail Leaks – Blade Eidolons

Rejected by Death, Infected with Life

During battle, every time Blade’s HP goes lower than 50%, Max HP is increased by 20%.

Stacks up to 2 times.

Missed Dreams and Countless Regrets

While Forest of Swords is active, if Blade’s HP is restored, his next attack’s DMG increases by 15%.

This effect stacks up to 3 times.

Smelting Steel and Milling Grains

Ultimate Lv. +3, up to a maximum of 15.

Basic ATK Lv. +1, up to a maximum of 10.

Ultimate Sword, Hidden Hell

When using his Ultimate, if Blade’s HP is above 50%, deal 100% of the HP loss caused by the Ultimate to the enemy and adjacent targets as additional Wind DMG.

Death Sentence Facing Karma

Skill Lv +3, up to a maximum of 15.

Basic ATK Lv. +1, up to a maximum of 10.

Body and Soul

When struck by a killing blow, instead of becoming incapacitated, Blade’s HP is reduced to 1 and his Talent is immediately triggered.

This effect can only trigger once every 3 turns.

Blade is expected to release in version 1.2, alongside Kafka.