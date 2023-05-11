Raiden Mei will also be a playable character in Honkai Star Rail according to leaks. Check out Raiden Mei’s skills and abilities here.

Honkai Star Rail – Leaked Raiden Mei Skills

Raiden Mei

Leaks suggest that an “expy,” or exported character, of Raiden Mei will be playable in Honkai Star Rail just as she was in the previous Honkai titles and Genshin Impact.

The leaks refer to her as “Yayi,” her Chinese name. Yayi, or Raiden Mei, will be a 5-star Lightning Hunt character.

It also talks about her appearance and design, describing her as “tall female, long dark purple hair, katanas, thigh highs, gloves, shorts/mini skirt on top, cleavage, hair ornament” and having the primary colors purple, white, black, and red on her design.

The community has settled to referring to her Orochi Cuirass outfit in Honkai Impact 3rd as a reference, which seems to fit this description closely.

Skill

Deals Lightning DMG equivalent of Yayi’s ATK on a specific enemy, and applies 1 “Mark” to them for 2 turns. The effect can stack up to 3 times. For every “Mark” on the target, damage from Yayi’s skills increases.

Enhanced Skill

Deals Lightning damage equivalent of Yayi’s ATK on a specific enemy, and deals additional Lightning Dt•’G equivalent of Yayi’s ATK if the target has 1 “mark”. Applies 1 “mark” to them for 2 turns. The effect can stack up to 3 times. For every “Mark” on the target, damage from Yayi ‘s skills increases by 11%.

Ultimate

Immediately gains 3 “Hunt” marks and deals Lightning equivalent to a huge percentage of Yayi’s ATK on a specific enemy. Also enhances Yayi’s Skill until the end of the turn.

Talent

When Yayi becomes the target of a Skill from an ally, she gains 1 “Hunt” mark. The effect can stack up to 6 times. After attacking, if the number of “Hunt” marks is greater than or equal to 3, the round will not end and immediately consumes 3 “Hunt” marks. The next attack from Yayi deals more DMG.

Technique

After using the Technique on an enemy, gains 2 “Hunt” marks at the start of the battle.

There is not yet an expected release window for when Yayi or Raiden Mei will become playable in Honkai Star Rail. For now, you can check out the Upcoming Banners until Version 1.2.