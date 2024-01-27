What a cute bellboy! Check out the details for the upcoming Honkai Star Rail character Misha and his Kit, Traces, Eidolons, and more!

Misha

“I'm going to work really hard, so I can save up and explore the stars just like grown-ups do!”

“A lovable and thoughtful bellboy of The Reverie Hotel. He wishes to become an intergalactic adventurer like his grandfather.

He is extremely hardworking and is skilled at fixing a variety of machines. He also had a fondness for sharing interstellar rumors with guests.

He hopes he can grow up faster and looks forward to embarking on his own star-treading journey.”

Misha is a 4-star Ice character on the Path of Destruction. His kit is simple – deal damage to enemies. The nature of his Ultimate makes him viable in multiple- and single-target situations.

Who are the Misha voice actors?

Misha is voiced by Cat Protano in the English voiceover. Her previous roles include Marie Anto from Persona 5 Tactica, NPCs Setaria and Pain-Grocer from Genshin Impact, and Isabel from Goddess of Victory: Nikke.

Eriko Matsui voices Misha in the Japanese voiceover. She also voiced Firewhistle from Arknights, Hindenburg from Azur Lane, and Rabbid Rosalina from Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope.

Misha Banner History

Misha is expected to be released on Honkai Star Rail Version 2.0.

Misha Ascension Materials

To fully level up Misha to Level 80, you will need the following materials.

Dreamjolt Troupe drops: 12 Dream Collection Component 13 Dream Flow Valve 12 Dream Making Engine

Stagnant Shadow (The Reverie – Dreamscape) drops: 50 Dream Fridge

826,200 Credits

(anything equivalent to) 5,797,920 EXP: 289 Traveler's Guide 3 Adventure Log 3 Travel Encounters



Misha Skill Materials

Maxing all of Misha's Skills (Basic ATK to 6, Skill, Ultimate, and Talent to 10) will require the following materials:

Dreamjolt Troupe drops: 22 Dream Collection Component 35 Dream Flow Valve 20 Dream Making Engine

Crimson Calyx (Scalegorge Waterscape) drops: 8 Borisin Teeth 42 Lupitoxin Sawteeth 77 Moon Madness Fang

Echo of War (Seclusion Zone) drops: 9 Past Evils of the Borehole Planet Disaster

3 Tracks of Destiny

1,758,000 Credits

Misha Trace Materials

Activating all of Misha's Traces will require the following materials:

Dreamjolt Troupe drops: 6 Dream Collection Component 7 Dream Flow Valve 22 Dream Making Engine

Crimson Calyx (Scalegorge Waterscape) drops: 4 Borisin Teeth 12 Lupitoxin Sawteeth 18 Moon Madness Fang

Echo of War (Seclusion Zone) drops: 3 Past Evils of the Borehole Planet Disaster

3 Tracks of Destiny

642,000 Credits

Misha Skills

Numbers below are each Trace at Level 1.

Basic Attack – E-Excuse Me, Please! (Single Target)

Deals Ice DMG equal to 50% of Misha's ATK to a single target enemy.

Deals minor Ice DMG to a single enemy.

Skill – R-Room Service (Blast)

Increases the Hits Per Action for Misha's next Ultimate by 1 hit(s). Deals Ice DMG equal to 100% of Misha's ATK to a single target enemy, and Ice DMG equal to 40% of Misha's ATK to adjacent targets.

Deals Ice DMG to an enemy and minor Ice DMG to enemies adjacent to them. In addition, increase Misha's next Ultimate's Hit Per Action.

Ultimate – G-Gonna Be Late (Bounce)

Has 3 Hits Per Action by default. First, uses 1 hit to deal Ice DMG equal to 36% of Misha's ATK to a single target enemy. Then, the rest of the hits each deals Ice DMG equal to 36% of Misha's ATK to a single random enemy. Just before each hit lands, there is a 12% base chance to Freeze the target, lasting for 1 turn.

While Frozen, enemy targets cannot take any actions, and at the start of their turn, they receive Additional Ice DMG equal to 18% of Misha's ATK.

This Ultimate can possess up to 10 Hits Per Action. After the Ultimate is used, its Hits Per Action will be reset to the default level.

Deals minor Ice DMG to single enemies. The attack bounces among enemies 2 time by default and up to a maximum of 10 times. Before each hits land, there is a minor chance to Freeze the target.

Talent – Horological Escapement (Support)

Whenever any ally consumes 1 Skill Point, Misha's next Ultimate delivers 1 more Hits Per Action and Misha regenerates 1 Energy.

Technique – Wait, You Are So Beautiful!

After using the Technique, creates a dimension that lasts for 15 seconds. Enemies caught in the dimension are inflicted with Dream Prison and stop all their actions. Upon entering battle against enemies afflicted with Dream Prison, increases the Hits Per Action for Misha's next Ultimate by 2 hit(s). Only 1 dimension created by allies can exist at the same time.

Creates a dimension that stops all enemies within. Upon entering battle against enemies within the dimension, Misha's next Ultimate deals more Hits Per Action.

Misha Traces

Indentation means dependency.

Release (requires Ascension 2) – Before the Ultimate's first hit lands, increases the base chance of Freezing the target by 80%.

DEF +5% (requires Ascension 2) Ice DMG +3.2% (requires Ascension 3) CRIT Rate +2.7% (requires Ascension 3)



Interlock (requires Ascension 4) – When using the Ultimate, increases the Effect Hit Rate by 60%, lasting until the end of the Ultimate's current action.

Ice DMG +4.8% (requires Ascension 4) DEF +7.5% (requires Ascension 5) Ice DMG +4.8% (requires Ascension 5)



Transmission (requires Ascension 6) – When dealing DMG to Frozen enemies, increases CRIT DMG by 30%.

CRIT Rate +4% (requires Ascension 6) DEF +10% (requires Lv. 75) Ice DMG +6.4% (requires Lv. 80)



Ice DMG +3.2%

Misha Eidolons

Whimsicality of Fancy

When using the Ultimate, for every enemy on the field, additionally increases the Hits Per Action for the Ultimate by 1 hit(s), up to a maximum increase of 5 hit(s).

Yearning of Youth

Before each hit of the Ultimate lands, there is a 24% base chance of reducing the target's DEF by 16% for 3 turn(s).

Vestige of Happiness

Ultimate Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15.

Basic ATK Lv. +1, up to a maximum of Lv. 10.

Visage of Kinship

Increases the DMG multiplier for each hit of the Ultimate by 6%.

Genesis of First Love

Skill Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15.

Talent Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15.

Estrangement of Dream

When using the Ultimate, increases own DMG by 30%, lasting until the end of the turn. In addition, the next time the Skill is used, recovers 1 Skill Point(s) for the team.

Misha will be playable on Honkai Star Rail Version 2.0.