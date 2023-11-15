Check out the details of the four new Relic sets added in Honkai Star Rail Version 1.5, including Penacony, land of the Dreams!

Honkai Star Rail version 1.5 is here and it's chock-full of new stuff, including several new Relic Sets! Check out the details of the Prisoner in Deep Confinement, The Ashblazing Grand Duke, Firmament Frontline: Glamoth, and Penacony, Land of the Dreams sets here!

New Relic Sets in Honkai Star Rail 1.5

There will be a total of four new Relic sets once Honkai Star Rail Version 1.5 drops. This is composed of two sets obtainable via the Cavern of Corrosion and two more from the new Simulated Universe: World 8.

The Ashblazing Grand Duke

2-Piece Set: Increases the DMG dealt by follow-up attacks by 20%.

4-Piece Set: When the wearer uses follow-up attacks, increases the wearer's ATK by 6% for every time the follow-up attack deals DMG. This effect can stack up to 8 time(s) and lasts for 3 turn(s). This effect is removed the next time the wearer uses a follow-up attack.

You can get The Ashblazing Grand Duke set from the Cavern of Corrosion: Path of Darkness at Xianzhou Luofu – Fyxestroll Garden.

Prisoner in Deep Confinement

2-Piece Set: ATK increases by 12%.

4-Piece Set: For every DoT the target enemy is afflicted with, the wearer will ignore 6% of its DEF when dealing DMG to it. This effect is valid for a max of 3 DoTs.

You can get the Prisoner in Deep Confinement set from the Cavern of Corrosion: Path of Darkness at Xianzhou Luofu – Fyxestroll Garden.

Firmament Frontline: Glamoth

2-Piece Set: Increases the wearer's ATK by 12%. When the wearer's SPD is equal to or higher than 135/160, the wearer deals 12%/18% more DMG.

The Firmament Frontline: Glamoth Planar Ornaments can be obtained from Simulated Universe: World 8. This requires completion of the “Xianzhou Luofu – Oblation Obtained, Order Ordained” Trailblaze Mission and Simulated Universe: World 7.

Penacony, Land of the Dreams

2-Piece Set: Increases wearer's Energy Regeneration Rate by 5%. Increases DMG by 10% for all other allies that are of the same Type as the wearer.

The Penacony, Land of the Dreams Planar Ornaments can be obtained from Simulated Universe: World 8. This requires completion of the “Xianzhou Luofu – Oblation Obtained, Order Ordained” Trailblaze Mission and Simulated Universe: World 7.

Honkai Star Rail Version 1.5 is now live.