Welt is the one of the characters that will be playable once Honkai: Star Rail releases. Here’s everything we know about him.

Welt is voiced by Hosoya Yoshimasa in the Japanese version, the same VA from his Honkai Impact 3rd appearance, as well as Azumane Asahi in Haikyuu! and Reiner Braun in Attack on Titan.

His English VA is Corey Landis, who has a long career in acting, writing, and music.

Honkai: Star Rail – Welt

In Honkai: Star Rail, Welt is a 5-star Imaginary character. His Path is The Nihility, meaning he is designed to take on the role of Debuffer. This is reflected in most of his Combat Skills, as he has mechanics that reduce the enemy’s SPD and delay their actions.

Welt Skills

Basic Attack – Gravity Suppression (Single Attack)

Deals Imaginary DMG equal to 50% to 130% of Welt’s ATK to a single enemy.

Skill Attack – Edge of the Void (Single Attack)

Slashes 3 times, each dealing Imaginary DMG equal to 36%-90% of Welt’s ATK to a random enemy. On hit, there is a 65%-80% base chance to reduce the enemy’s SPD by 10% for 2 turns.

Ultimate – Synthetic Black Hole (AoE ATK)

Deals Imaginary DMG equal to 90%-180% of Welt’s ATK to all enemies. There is a 100% base chance for enemies hit by this ability to be Imprisoned. Imprisoned enemies have their actions delayed by 32%-44% and SPD reduced by 10%.

Talent – Time Distortion (Enhance)

If the enemy hit is already Slowed, deals additional Imaginary DMG equal to 30% – 75% of Welt’s ATK to the enemy.

Technique – Gravitational Imprisonment (Impair)

After using Welt’s Technique, create a small Black Hole Zone that lasts for 15 second(s). Enemies who enter this area have their Movement SPD Slowed by 50%. Upon entering battle in the Black Hole Zone, there is a 100% chance for the enemies to become Imprisoned. Imprisoned enemies have their actions delayed by 20% and SPD reduced by 10%.

Welt Eidolon

Legacy of Honor

After using his Ultimate, Welt’s abilities are enhanced. The next 2 time(s) he uses his Basic ATK or Skill, deal additional DMG once to the target. Extra DMG from his Basic ATK is equal to 50% of his Basic ATK DMG, and extra DMG from his Skill is equal to 80% of his Skill’s DMG multiplier.

Conflux of Stars

When his Talent is triggered, Welt regenerates 3 Energy.

Prayer of Peace

Skill Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15. Basic ATK Lv. +1, up to a maximum of Lv. 10.

Appellation of Justice

When using Welt’s Ultimate, there is a 100% base chance to increase the DMG received by the target by 12% for 2 turns.

Power of Kindness

Ultimate Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15. Talent Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15.

Prospect of Brilliance

When using Welt’s Skill, deals DMG for 1 additional time to a random enemy. enemy.

Other Welt Details

“The wise and sophisticated former Anti-Entropy Sovereign who inherits the name of the world — Welt. He has saved Earth from annihilation time and time again.

After the calamity ended, the heavy burden ordained by fate to Welt had been removed for a time, and he became an animation storyboard artist. However, after the conspiracy with St. Fountain came to a close, Welt had no choice but to venture with the initiator of the incident to the other side of the space portal.

Perhaps even he didn’t expect the new journey and companions that awaited him.”

This official lore blurb is a reference to a Honkai Impact 3rd manga where Welt Yang is also present. Welt’s splash art also features four characters from HI3: Frederica Nikola Tesla, Lieserl Albert Einstein, the Void Archives, and Welt Joyce.