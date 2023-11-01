The official Xueyi reveal was posted by HoYoverse on the official Honkai Star Rail social media, introducing her as a playable character soon.

“You are talking to a puppet. The Commission gifted me this body.”

“One of the judges of the Ten-Lords Commission. Of the four duties of a judge (detention, interrogation, incarceration, and punishment), she is charged with detention.

Holding iron chains and a Marasunder Awl in her hands, she tirelessly tracks down wanted criminals and subdues them.”

Xueyi is a 4-star Quantum character on the Path of Destruction. Players already encountered her briefly aboard the Xianzhou Luofu, and this announcement confirms that she will be playable in the near future. She's expected to be playable on Honkai Star Rail Version 1.6, along with the 5-star characters Dr. Ratio and Ruan Mei.

A few months ago, Xueyi's kit was leaked. Her skill is a simple AoE damage dealer, fitting in with her Destruction Path. Her Ultimate, on the other hand, is single-target and deals damage based on her Vendetta stacks. She can gain these stacks by dealing damage to an enemy. When she fully stacks her Vendetta, she deals an additional attack.

Who are the Xueyi voice actors?

For the English voiceover, Xueyi is played by Jenny Yokobori. Some of her many roles include Yoimiya from Genshin Impact, Evie from Fortnite, and Kuromi and Cinnamoroll from Hello Kitty and Friends.

Meanwhile, Maki Kawase plays Xueyi on the Japanese voiceover. She played characters like Tsukasa Kiryu from The iDOLM@STER Cinderella Girls franchise, Shigure Mayoi from Blue Archive, and Lia from Konosuba Fantastic Days.

Xueyi is expected to be playable on Honkai Star Rail Version 1.6 alongside 5-star characters Dr. Ratio and Ruan Mei.