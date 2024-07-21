The Dallas Mavericks and Golden State Warriors are regarded as two of the best three-point shooting teams in the NBA but now the Mavericks have a decided edge with Klay Thompson in Dallas.

On Saturday, Thompson let loose on social media with his reaction to a video making the rounds showing the challenge that his former teammates are up against.

The Thompson reaction came as Thompson's potential impact on Kyrie Irving's future success at the point guard position was revealed. Thompson's addition drew powerful reactions from the NBA world.

Will Steph Curry and Draymond Green have enough firepower to fight off the onslaught they will face against the Mavericks next season? Thompson seems to think that his squad has a decided advantage.

Klay Thompson shares the laughs on Instagram page

The Warriors and Mavs will do battle on the hardwood next season, not on the dancefloor, but Thompson took the liberty of laughing at the prospect of the latter competition on his social media for the sake of proving a point.

Thompson said “I'm crying” with six crying emojis and one laughing and crying emoji after noticing a video of a dance-off scenario that suddenly left Curry and the Warriors at least one man short.

Thompson's task with Mavs

The Mavericks have a talented and now complete lineup with Irving at the 1, Thompson at the 2, Luka Doncic at the 3, PJ Washington at the 4 and rising star Daniel Gafford at the 5.

The Mavericks don't need Thompson to do too much to beat less talented teams like Steph Curry's Warriors consistently, barring unforeseen offseason moves on the trade market.

Unlike last season when Thompson played for an overmatched Warriors team, he has plenty of help around him including solid shooters, young players/athletes and two superstars who will carry the team and get him plenty of open shots.

Thompson and Curry managed to lead the Warriors to the brink of the playoffs last season. Without Thompson in the Bay Area, the Mavericks should be able to out-Splash Brothers the original Splash Brother, Curry, and whomever Steve Kerr and the Warriors throw out there on the court this upcoming season.