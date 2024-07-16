After waiving Seth Curry with one year remaining on his contract late last month, the Charlotte Hornets have re-signed the veteran guard to a one-year deal, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Terms of his new deal with the Hornets aren't known at this time.

Curry signed a two-year/$9 million deal with the Mavericks last offseason before being traded along with Grant Williams to the Hornets in exchange for PJ Washington last February. He played eight games for Charlotte, averaging nine points per game.

Curry has played for nine franchises in his 11-year NBA career, averaging 10.4 points per game while shooting 43 percent from beyond the 3-point line.

Denver Nuggets point guard Reggie Jackson had already exercised his $5.3M player option for the 2024-25 season. However, Jackson's plans to stay in Denver came to a screeching halt last month when the Nuggets dealt Jackson to the Hornets.

The Hornets are still searching for a solid guard rotation to build around LaMelo Ball. While Charlotte has some solid pieces in the front court with Brandon Miller, Mark Williams, and Miles Bridges, they desperately need some help in the backcourt. With the sixth pick in the NBA Draft earlier this week, the Hornets selected forward Tidjane Salaun – a project with massive potential.

While Jackson is predominately a point guard, he – along with Ball – are both able to play stretches without the ball in their hands. Jackson isn't the answer, per se, but adding him and bringing back Curry gives the team a reasonable backcourt rotation.

Hornets fans react to Seth Curry's return

Hornets fans are reacting on social media to the news that Seth Curry will be back with Charlotte next season.

Franklin – “This is the first move in ensuring Steph will be a Hornet by the year 2026”

MillerMuse – “YESSSS”

LakersonX – “Good deal for Him”

tooforwon – “I'm pretty sure his family lives there. Cool move honestly”

Bryan – “Got to keep a Curry with the Hornets. Just feels right.”

LoonMuse – “Saw Curry Hornets and got scared”

MintSniper – “Great for him and the Hornets”

JBond – “The better Curry is back in Charlotte”

IsaacA3 -“Going back to his roots! Great pickup for the hornets”

Hubie Talks Hoops – “Now you like that, mainly because the guy provides you veteran leadership nevermind the fact that he shoots over 40% on the three ball.”

Mr. Gentleman – “Nice move because when the hornets got them trades last year the team looked pretty good and that’s without ball out”

Seth Curry is of course the brother of Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry. The brothers are the sons of former Hornets sharpshooter Dell Curry, who played for the franchise from 1988-98. As a result of that tenure, Seth and Stephen both grew up in the Charlotte area.