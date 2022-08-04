The Charlotte Hornets haven’t made a lot of moves in the 2022 offseason, which isn’t necessarily a bad thing. They have a young core that can continue to grow alongside each other, veterans that have played meaningful basketball at one point, and a new coaching staff that is ready to push this team over the hump. It all starts with LaMelo Ball and how much he’s grown from year two to year three. Someone else needs to step up and get this team to some lofty expectations. Here are three early bold predictions for the Hornets

Hornets 2022-23 Predictions

Playoff Appearance

The same goal is expected every single season from this club. They have not made it to the playoffs since 2016, back in Steve Clifford’s first tenure as the Hornets head coach. That was back when Kemba Walker was spearheading this team, but the squad as currently constructed is probably better. The Hornets have made it to the Play-In tournament the past two seasons, but have gotten blown out in both games. First to the Indiana Pacers in 2021 , 144-117, then to the Atlanta Hawks, 132-103. They failed to show up and it cost them their season. Still, the Hornets should be motivated to get over that hump and make the leap.

A lot of their success will hinge on their former Rookie of the Year and 2022 All-Star, LaMelo Ball. After seeing improvement in his game from year to year, everyone is expecting another great year. If you’re a fan of the team, Ball should be the last player your worried about bringing his A-Game. Miles Bridges was the team’s second most consistent player in 2022 and his situation is in limbo. Someone else is going to have to step up. Whether that is PJ Washington, James Bouknight, Terry Rozier, or Gordon Hayward, someone has to fill those shoes. That’s assuming that Bridges won’t be available after his horrific decisions.

James Bouknight Will be Productive

James Bouknight’s rookie season was underwhelming to say the least. He split time between the Hornets G-League team, the Greensboro Swarm, but only played 31 games with the big dogs. He averaged 4.6 points, but did show some flashes of his potential to create his own shot and moved pretty well off the ball. The backcourt was crowded, so the time he saw on the floor was already limited. Between Ball, Rozier, and Cody Martin, Bouknight rarely saw the floor. Plus, former Hornets head coach James Borrego, never really saw eye to eye with each other.

This season will be different though. With a new coach and system in place, Bouknight will be given a fair shot to fight for a roster spot. He was a lottery pick in the 2021 draft for the Hornets and he will be able to show his worth. The backcourt is still congested but if he can make shots and play well on and off the ball, he can soak up more minutes at that two-guard spot off the bench. Clifford can use him as a primary ball handler with that second unit when Rozier and Ball are off the floor. Hell, he may even be able to crack the starting lineup if he maximizes his potential.

Plus Wins



Have to save the boldest for last, right? Now understand, everyone knows that this one is a long shot. The Hornets haven’t won 50 or more games since the 1997-98 season, so why the hell should you think this is possible? Well since 2019, they increased by 10 each time. 23 wins in 2019-20, 33 wins in 2020-21, and 43 wins in 2021-22. It could be a pattern that works out in the Hornets’ favor as long as there is optimism around the organization as a whole.

It won’t be easy with all the teams in the East improving. Most of the teams that were at the top of the conference will likely remain there. Like the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers, and the Miami Heat just to name a few. The Hornets roster isn’t up to par with those teams, but they might be able to surprise us.

They’re bringing a bulk of their guys back and find some success with them. As long as key guys can stay healthy a majority of the season, Hayward & Rozier, they could be one of the surprise teams. Definitely a major reach, but if you’re a Hornets fan, it might be a good idea to buy into the boldest takes before the season starts. If they flop so be it, but right now, anything is possible.