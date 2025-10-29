The Charlotte Hornets continued their up-and-down start to the season Tuesday night with a 145-117 loss to the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center. While LaMelo Ball posted another near triple-double, the night will be remembered for a bizarre moment when the star guard accidentally kicked the ball into the face of a Heat guard, Davion Mitchell, during a scramble.

LaMelo accidentally kicked the ball at Davion Mitchell’s face. 💀🤣 (h/t @hovis) pic.twitter.com/U6bFFfKpXn — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) October 29, 2025 Expand Tweet

The incident, which drew laughs from fans and confusion on the court, underscored a night of frustration for Ball and the Hornets. Officials ruled the play accidental, issuing no foul, but it reflected the tension of a game that quickly slipped away from Charlotte.

Ball finished with 20 points, nine assists, and eight rebounds in 28 minutes. He scored 15 points in the first quarter but cooled off the rest of the way as Miami’s pace and defensive pressure took control. Charlotte’s offense stalled when Ball sat, and the team never found the same rhythm again.

Coach Charles Lee credited Miami for dictating the tempo and exploiting the Hornets’ defensive lapses.

“They played with good pace and created advantages early in the clock,” Lee said. “They were firing on all cylinders. When we get close, we’ve got to buckle down. One forty-five is not going to cut it on a nightly basis.”

The Hornets are looking for stability

The loss dropped the Hornets to 2-2, continuing their alternating pattern of wins and defeats to open the 2025-26 season. Rookie Kon Knueppel added 19 points, and Collin Sexton contributed 18, but Charlotte’s defensive breakdowns and poor transition coverage allowed Miami to pull away late in both halves.

Ball’s highlight reel shots and flashy passes continue to fuel Charlotte’s offense, but his composure remains under scrutiny as the team searches for consistency. The accidental kick may have been harmless, yet it mirrored the Hornets’ uneven energy and focus in a game where every misstep proved costly.

For Ball and the Hornets, the challenge now is turning frustration into focus before their next matchup back in Charlotte.