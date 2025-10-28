As Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller is dealing with a shoulder injury that made him miss Sunday's game against the Washington Wizards, the next steps for the star have just been revealed. While the Hornets star suffered a shoulder injury against the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday, the latest reporting from Chris Haynes will have fans slightly worried.

According to Haynes, Miller is “seeking a second opinion” regarding his shoulder, as the plan was for the team to reevaluate him when Charlotte comes back home after the current road trip, which the final game is on Tuesday against the Miami Heat. One would speculate that maybe the reason for wanting a second opinion is that surgery could be on the table, but that is speculation.

“League sources have informed me that Brandon Miller is actually seeking a second opinion right now, as that can kind of give you a feel on where things are at right now,” Haynes said on NBA TV. “So the Hornets plan to reevaluate Miller once the team gets back from its road trip, which will be the middle of this week. And so I think maybe at that point, Brandon Miller will know more about the second opinion and where to go from here.”

Sources: Charlotte Hornets guard Brandon Miller seeking a second opinion on injured shoulder. The Association on @NBATV with the details. pic.twitter.com/ihAi6JNqFQ — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) October 28, 2025

Chris Hayes keeps it real on Hornets' Brandon Miller

In Miller's absence against the Wizards, star LaMelo Ball obtained a triple-double for the Hornets in the build-up to their victory, scoring 38 points, recording 13 assists, and collecting 13 rebounds. Hayes would admit that whenever a player gets a second opinion, “that doesn't always fare well for your status moving forward.”

“Again, I don't want to speculate, but yeah, whenever you're getting a second and third opinion, that doesn't always fare well for your status moving forward. So, you know, we'll wait and see,” Hayes said.

If Miller were to get surgery on the shoulder, one might think that it could be season-ending, though Hayes would not totally agree, as it depends on the “true diagnosis” and it also being very early in the season.

“Potentially, but again, you want to wait and see what the true diagnosis is, and wait to see ultimately, what they decide to do,” Hayes said.

At any rate, it remains to be seen how much time Miller continues to miss as more information is likely to be released after Charlotte's current road trip ends.