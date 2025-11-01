The Charlotte Hornets (2–3) have listed star guard LaMelo Ball as questionable ahead of Saturday’s matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves (2–3) as part of their ongoing three-game homestand.

According to the Hornets’ official injury report released Saturday, Ball is dealing with a right ankle impingement. The 24-year-old last played in Thursday night’s 123–107 loss to the Orlando Magic, where he recorded 17 points, 13 assists, seven rebounds, and two steals. He shot 8-for-19 from the field and 1-for-9 from beyond the arc in 36 minutes of action.

Ball is in his sixth NBA season and has continued to elevate his all-around production. Through five games, he is averaging 24.4 points, a career-high 10.2 assists, eight rebounds, and 1.8 steals per game. He is shooting 44.2% from the field and 34.6% from three-point range while logging 33.4 minutes per contest.



His status will be key for a Charlotte team that has struggled with consistency early in the season and is attempting to build momentum at home. Ball has served as the primary playmaker and offensive focal point, leading the team in assists and ranking among the league leaders in that category.

The Hornets host the Timberwolves at 6:00 p.m. ET at Spectrum Center before concluding the homestand Sunday night against the Utah Jazz (2–3), also at 6:00 p.m. ET. Following the back-to-back, Charlotte will head out on a two-game road trip featuring stops against the New Orleans Pelicans (0–5) and Miami Heat (3–2). The Heat previously defeated the Hornets 144–117 earlier in the week.

Charlotte has not announced whether Ball will be a game-time decision, but his availability remains uncertain as the team monitors his ankle condition.