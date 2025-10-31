The Charlotte Hornets made unique history to begin their matchup against the Orlando Magic on Thursday night.

Charlotte entered the game with a 2-2 record. They won games against the Brooklyn Nets and Washington Wizards while losing contests to the Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat.

This respectable start has been thanks to the team's young core of talented players. LaMelo Ball and Collin Sexton boast experience at the guard position, but the likes of Kon Knueppel, Sion James and Ryan Kalkbrenner have had their moments to begin their early careers.

Which is why it was significant when the trio of Knueppel, James and Kalkbrenner all started in the same game. The Hornets revealed this to be a new feat in franchise history, marking the first time they featured three rookies in the starting lineup.

How Hornets played against Magic

Article Continues Below

Despite the unique feat the rookies achieved, the Hornets weren't able to translate that into a win as they lost 123-107 to the Magic.

Orlando landed the first punch, taking a 38-31 lead after the first quarter. They grew the lead to 13 at halftime, and even though Charlotte cut it back down to seven after third period, they weren't able to keep up with their opponents down the stretch.

Perimeter shooting and turnovers made the difference in this matchup. The Magic were more efficient as they converted 16 3-pointers while limiting their turnovers to 13. It wasn't the same for the Hornets, who made 11 triples but gave the ball away 21 times.

Five players scored in double-digits for Charlotte. Collin Sexton led the way with 19 points, four assists and two rebounds off the bench. He shot 5-of-7 from the field, including 3-of-4 from beyond the arc, and 6-of-8 from the free-throw line. LaMelo Ball came next with 17 points and 13 assists, Ryan Kalkbrenner had 17 points and seven rebounds, while Miles Bridges provided 16 points and five rebounds. Meanwhile, Moussa Diabate contributed with 10 points and six rebounds.

The Hornets will look to bounce back in their next matchup, remaining at home. They host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Nov. 1 at 6 p.m. ET.