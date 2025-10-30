Charlotte Hornets star guard LaMelo Ball has been fined $35,000 by the NBA after making an obscene gesture toward an official during Charlotte’s loss to the Miami Heat. The league announced the penalty soon after, saying Ball’s actions violated conduct standards for players on the court.

The incident occurred with just over four minutes left in the fourth quarter of Charlotte’s 144-117 defeat in Miami. After being called for a charging foul while driving to the basket, Ball flipped off the referee. He was immediately assessed a technical foul. The frustration overshadowed what had been another strong performance from the Hornets’ top player.

Ball, 24, is off to an impressive start this season. He's averaging 26.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 9.5 assists while shooting 44 percent from the field and nearly 40 percent from beyond the arc. His production has kept Charlotte competitive through the early part of the season. That's despite the fact that Charlotte's young roster continues to develop chemistry under coach Charles Lee.

This isn't the first time Hornets guard LaMelo Ball has been fined

This fine marks the second of Ball’s NBA career. In 2023, he was penalized $100,000 for using offensive language during a postgame interview. Earlier in his career, he received a league warning for flopping but escaped a fine at that time.

Despite this setback, Ball remains central to the Hornets’ rebuild. Since being drafted third overall in 2020, he has averaged 21.0 points, 7.4 assists, and 6.0 rebounds in 231 career games. When healthy, Ball’s mix of playmaking flair and offensive efficiency has made Charlotte one of the league’s most entertaining teams to watch.

The Hornets entered this season aiming to break their long playoff drought that dates back to 2016. While their offense ranks among the NBA’s best early on, defensive struggles have limited their success. Ball’s ability to lead with maturity and composure will be crucial if Charlotte hopes to turn highlight plays into meaningful wins.