The Charlotte Hornets are looking to get back in the win column on Sunday against the Washington Wizards, following a heartbreaking loss on Saturday against the Philadelphia 76ers. The Hornets suffered a major injury blow on Saturday when Brandon Miller left the game due to a shoulder injury and did not return. Now, the Hornets will be short-handed against the Wizards as they look to get another win.

Brandon Miller was officially ruled out for the Hornets game against the Wizards due to said shoulder injury, the team announced. In addition to Miller being out for the Wizards game, the Hornets will also be without Josh Green and Grant Williams. Green and Williams have yet to make their 2025-26 season debut.

The Miller injury occurred early in the fourth quarter of the Hornets game against the 76ers when he attempted to box out 76ers guard Quentin Grimes on a rebound. He came up grabbing his shoulder after the play and exited to the locker room. He was eventually ruled out for the remainder the game.

Article Continues Below

During the Hornets’ first two games of the season, Miller was averaging 14.5 points and 4.0 assists with splits of 40 percent shooting from the field, 18.2 percent shooting from the three-point line and 70 percent shooting from the free-throw line in just about 20 minutes of play.

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, Miller has been on his way to becoming one of the best players from that draft class. He had a strong rookie season for the Hornets in 2023-24, finishing third in the Rookie of the Year voting. In 2024-25, he got off to a strong start once again, only to have his second year in the NBA cut short due to a season-ending wrist injury and subsequent surgery.

Miller is a huge part of any success the Hornets hope to have, and Hornets fans will certainly hope the injury isn’t too serious.