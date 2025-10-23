It was an explosive start to the season, as the Charlotte Hornets' offense went off in a 136-117 victory over the Brooklyn Nets. Amazingly, all five starters for Charlotte hit double digits, while four bench players also had 10 or more points in the Hornets' season opener. The Hornets' Kon Knueppel described the scoring, detailing how it all came together.

“It was kind of like a potluck tonight,” Knueppel told reporters. “Everybody was eating… that's fun basketball, and that's how it's supposed to be played. So, hopefully, we can keep that going.”

Expectations for the Hornets were low before the season opener, as many analysts believe they will likely finish at the bottom of the standings. Yet, they displayed something special in a dominating victory over the Nets, giving their fans something to celebrate. The Hornets also set a franchise record for most points in a season-opening game, per Sam Perley of Hornets.com.

Brandon Miller led the Hornets with 25 points while shooting 8 for 19. Likewise, LaMelo Ball began his season strong with 20 points and eight assists. Miles Bridges added 18 points and 11 rebounds. However, it was the play of rookie Knueppel that started his career on a good note, tallying 11 points while shooting 4 for 6, including 3 for 4 from the three-point line. Fellow rookie Ryan Kalkbrenner had a double-double in his NBA regular-season debut, adding 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Collin Sexton led the bench with 15 points while shooting 4 for 9, while Moussa Diabate added 13 points while shooting 5 for 7. Tre Mann had 12, and Tidjane Salaun finished with 10 points.

Getting scoring from everyone played a major role in helping the team win the Hornets opener. Now, they hope to take the next step and continue developing as a team while improving their mark in the standings. Not only did the Hornets shoot the ball well, but they also won the board battle 50-38, which was a significant reason for the blowout win.

With the Hornets' opener in the rearview mirror, the focus is on what they can do next. The Hornets will now travel to the City of Brotherly Love to face off against the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center.