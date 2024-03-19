The Charlotte Hornets are on the road to take on the Orlando Magic Tuesday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series with a Hornets-Magic prediction and pick. we will also let you know how to watch the game.
Charlotte is 17-51 this season, but they have lost their last two games. The Hornets have also lost to the Magic twice this season. In those games, Brandon Miller leads the team with 19.0 points per game. Mile Bridges is at 15.0 points per game and 6.5 rebounds, as well. As a team, the Hornets are averaging 103.0 points per game against the Magic. Charlotte should have their main group of players active in this game.
The Magic are 40-28 this season, and they sit fifth in the Eastern Conference. The Magic have also won their last three games. Against the Hornets this season, Paolo Banchero averages 22.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game. Cole Anthony is at 22.0 points per game while Franz Wagner averaged 19.0, as well. As a team, the Magic are scoring 115.5 points per game against the Hornets this season.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Hornets-Magic Odds
Charlotte Hornets: +13.5 (-108)
Moneyline: +700
Orlando Magic: -13.5 (-112)
Moneyline: -1100
Over: 202.5 (-108)
Under: 202.5 (-112)
How to Watch Hornets vs. Magic
Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT
TV: Bally Sports Southeast, Bally Sports Florida
TV: Bally Sports Southeast, Bally Sports Florida
Why The Hornets Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Hornets need to lock in on the defensive end of the court. They have to match the Magic's defensive intensity. Orlando scores the fifth-fewest points in the NBA, so the Hornets should be able to keep the game within striking distance. Charlotte is 8-8 when they allow less than 110 points this season. If the Hornets can find a way to keep the Magic under 110, they will be able to cover the spread.
Why The Magic Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Magic have played very good defense this season and against the Hornets. Orlando allows the third-fewest points per game in the NBA this season at 109.0 points. They have allowed 103.0 points per game against the Hornets. Orlando should be able to have the same type of defensive game in this one. With the Hornets struggling to score this season, it is going to be surprising if they find a way to score more than 110 points. If the Magic can keep up their defensive play, they will cover the spread.
The Hornets average 106.8 points per game this season. That number is the second-lowest in the NBA. Charlotte does not hit their shots often, and it is a big reason for their lack of success. Orlando should not have a problem keeping the Hornets below 110 points in this game. When the Magic keep their opponents under 110 points, they are 29-6. The Magic should be able to easily cover the spread in this game.
Final Hornets-Magic Prediction & Pick
I am not going to overthink this game. The Magic have been able to beat the Hornets by 13 and 12 points in their two games played. Along with that, the Magic's defensive play should not be ignored. The final thing to keep in mind is this game is a home game for Orlando. The Magic are 23-9 in Orlando. For all these reasons, I am going to take the Magic to cover this spread and win the game.
Final Hornets-Magic Prediction & Pick: Orlando Magic -13.5 (-112)