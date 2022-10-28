The Charlotte Hornets will be without both of their point guards, LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier, on Friday. According to Rod Boone of the Charlotte Observer, Ball has officially been ruled out against the Orlando Magic while Rozier is considered doubtful.

Terry Rozier and Cody Martin are both doubtful for tomorrow's game in Orlando. LaMelo is still out. — Rod Boone (@rodboone) October 27, 2022

In Ball’s case, he has yet to make his 2022-23 season debut. He was injured in one of the Hornets’ final preseason games when he hurt his ankle attacking the rim. He left the game and did not return. Ball was diagnosed with an ankle sprain after the game with no timetable on his potential return.

LaMelo Ball was the 2020-21 Rookie of the Year and he has brought a level of excitement to the Hornets. He was a named an All-Star last season while playing in 75 games. Across two seasons with the Hornets, Ball has averaged 18.3 points per game, 5.0 rebounds and 6.4 assists while shooting 43.1 percent from the field and 37.8 percent from three-point range.

Terry Rozier on the other hand has suited up this season but only in two games. He suffered an ankle injury on Oct. 21 against the New Orleans Pelicans but he remained in the game. He was spotted in a walking boot after the game and he has not played since. Prior to that, he had been arguably the Hornets best player this season.

He was putting up 23.5 points per game, 7.0 rebounds and 8.5 assists while shooting 40 percent from three-point range. The Hornets have started the season 2-2. The Hornets have made the play-in tournament the past two season but have failed to advance.