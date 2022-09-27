LaMelo Ball is the best Hornets hype man — and fans will love it

The Charlotte Hornets are in a bit of a worrying spot as they enter the 2022-23 season. They are still waiting for the fallout on forward Miles Bridges’ legal issue, and it’s possible that Bridges, who averaged 20.2 points and 7.0 rebounds last season, wouldn’t suit up at all next season. Nonetheless, Hornets fans still have reasons to be excited, as they will still be treated to the highlight factory that is LaMelo Ball, and apparently there’s nobody more excited about his teammates than their 21-year old franchise cornerstone.

During the Hornets’ media day, LaMelo Ball was given his own personal camera while roving around the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, and in the process, fans saw just how supportive Ball can be of his teammates. It’s great to see Ball not just drop dimes on the court, but off it as well.

Per the Hornets’ official Twitter account:

One of the most important facets of a team’s success is its chemistry, and it could only be a good thing to see the Hornets players get along well, making jokes and laughing with each other. Some of the most entertaining interactions in LaMelo Ball’s reel include his banter with Nick Richards, with Ball calling himself Richards’ daddy, Ball’s callback to his old number with James Bouknight, Ball dissing backcourt mate Terry Rozier’s drip, and second-year highflyer Kai Jones putting on a push-up show.

It was also promising to see Gordon Hayward appear to be healthy for now after Hayward played only 49 games last season. The Hornets will certainly be needing him with the uncertainty around Bridges’ situation, and LaMelo Ball will need someone to help carry the burden of creating offense alongside him and Rozier, and there’s no better candidate than Hayward on the Hornets’ current roster.

Still, the Hornets’ hopes will hinge on LaMelo Ball’s continued improvement. He’s improved at such a rapid pace since he entered the league as the third overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, as he averaged 20.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 7.6 assists while draining 2.9 threes per game on a solid 39 percent. Knowing Ball’s work ethic, perhaps he should reserve the hype he has for his teammates for himself, as it’s interesting to see where Ball’s career heads from here with him being already so good at such a young age.