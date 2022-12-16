By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

The Charlotte Hornets finally got LaMelo Ball back on Wednesday after yet another lengthy spell on the sidelines. There’s now more good new on the injury front for this team with the Hornets now on the brink of having Gordon Hayward return to the lineup as well.

ESPN’s NBA guru Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Gordon could be back on the court as soon as Friday against the Atlanta Hawks:

“After missing nine straight games, Charlotte Hornets F Gordon Hayward (left shoulder) is hopeful to return to the lineup vs. Atlanta on Friday, sources tell ESPN. He’s expected to make a final decision after shootaround,” Woj wrote in his tweet.

It sounds like Gordon is going to be a game-time decision for Friday’s contest. As Woj said, the 32-year-old has already missed nine consecutive games for the Hornets, and they’re hoping that it won’t be 10 straight on Friday.

Unfortunately for Charlotte, not even LaMelo’s much-anticipated return was enough to help them scrape out a win against a struggling and shorthanded Detroit Pistons side on Wednesday. The Hornets have lost six straight games now and they’re looking like one of the worst teams in the NBA at the moment. In fact, their 7-21 record now stands as the worst in the entire league.

Unless this team starts racking up the wins really soon, this is going to be another wasted season for them. Perhaps the return of Hayward will give this team a much-needed boost.