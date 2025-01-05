The Charlotte Hornets visit the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday evening. LaMelo Ball is on the injury report for this contest, listed as questionable due to left ankle and left wrist sprains. Here's everything we know about Ball's injury and his playing status vs the Cavs.

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

LaMelo Ball injury status vs the Cavs

Due to the fact that he is currently listed as questionable for the matchup, there is some doubt as to whether or not LaMelo Ball will be able to give it a go on Sunday evening vs Cleveland. Ball hasn't played since December 26th in a road loss vs the Washington Wizards. The former All-Star has already dealt with several injury troubles thus far this season, following two straight campaigns that were derailed by ankle ailments.

Joining Ball on the injury report are several players for the Hornets, including second year wing Brandon Miller, who is questionable with a left ankle sprain, as well as Tre Mann, who will miss the game due to disc irritation. Josh Green is listed as probable.

Meanwhile, the Cavs will be without Isaac Okoro, but are mostly clean on the injury report outside of that.

Cleveland has been dominating the rest of the NBA so far this year, currently sitting with the best record in the league at 30-4 following a recent demolition of a West Coast trip.

The Hornets, on the other hand, do not have the best record in the league, currently sitting at 7-26 as they struggle to string together games where all of their key players are healthy.

In any case, Hornets fans will certainly hope that Ball is able to make his return when Charlotte takes the floor against the Cavs. That game is slated to tip off at 6:00 PM ET from Cleveland.