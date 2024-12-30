The Chicago Bulls visit the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night. LaMelo Ball is on the injury report and is listed as doubtful. Ball is dealing with left ankle and right wrist soreness while suffering from an illness after going for 31 points in a buzzer-beating loss to the Washington Wizards. Here's everything we know about LaMelo Ball's injury and playing status vs. the Bulls.

LaMelo Ball injury status vs. Bulls

Considering LaMelo Ball's doubtful for the Hornets due to a string of injuries and illnesses, the assumption is that he'll sit this out. Amid the Hornets' seven-game losing streak, Ball was ruled out of Sunday's 106-94 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

This is the second meeting between the Hornets and Bulls this season. On December 13, the Bulls beat the Hornets at home, 109-95. The Hornets are 1-9 in their last ten outings, plummeting to the third-worst record (7-24) in the Eastern Conference. Ball is averaging 30.1 points on 42.5% shooting, but those numbers have taken a slight dip recently to 25.8 points on 40.2% shooting, including 37.5% from deep in his previous four outings. Perhaps the nagging injuries have plagued his performance of late ahead of missing Sunday's game against the Thunder.

The Hornets' most recent victory was when Ball's 35 points propelled his team to beat the Detroit Pistons in overtime 123-121. The following game, he recorded a career-high 50 points in a losing effort to the Bucks, 129-125. November was good for Ball, who averaged 31.8 points on 42.8% shooting, 6.9 assists, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game for the Hornets. It's a spike from his 30.1 points on a 42.5% clip on the season.

Ball has missed ten of the Hornets' 31 regular-season games in 2024-25. However, it's the best production we've seen from Ball throughout his five-year NBA career.

Still, there's an excellent chance LaMelo Ball won't be playing against the Bulls on Monday.