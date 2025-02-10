Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball will return to action against the Brooklyn Nets on Monday at Barclays Center. The point guard missed his team's 112-102 loss to the Detroit Pistons on Sunday due to ankle soreness.

Ball returned from a five-game absence due to an ankle sprain during Friday's 117-116 win over the San Antonio Spurs. He posted 24 points, four rebounds and 10 assists on 9-of-24 shooting during the comeback victory.

LaMelo Ball returns to Hornets lineup for Nets matchup

Ball has been integral in Charlotte's ability to remain competitive in recent weeks. The Hornets had bounced back from an extended losing streak with a 4-3 stretch midway through January. However, the team is 1-6 over its last seven games after Ball injured his ankle, with the only victory coming when he returned against San Antonio.

Ball has averaged a career-high 28.0 points on 42/34/82 shooting splits with 5.2 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game this season.

Josh Green (calf), Nick Smith Jr. (back), Moussa Diabate (eye abrasion), and Isaiah Wong (foot) are questionable vs. Brooklyn. Mark Williams is out, as he is not with the team after his trade to the Los Angeles Lakers was rescinded on Saturday.

Jusuf Nurkic will make his Hornets debut against the Nets after joining the team in a trade from the Phoenix Suns. Nurkic hasn't played since Jan. 7 after the Suns removed him from their rotation.

Meanwhile, the Nets are 4-1 over their last five games. During that stretch, they have the NBA's best defense, allowing 96.6 points per game on 40.7 shooting while forcing 15.0 turnovers per game. D'Angelo Russell is questionable for Monday's Hornets matchup due to an illness.