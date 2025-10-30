The Toronto Blue Jays kept their momentum going in Game 5 of the World Series on Wednesday night, taking down the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-1 to take a 3-2 series lead and move within one win of a championship.

Toronto's offense got the night started, as Davis Schneider ripped a home run off of Blake Snell on the first pitch of the game. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. added another solo shot two pitches later, and Toronto was off and running. From there, it was rookie starting pitcher Trey Yesavage who stole the show.

Yesavage had one of the best outings in World Series history, not just by a rookie but by any pitcher. He pitched seven full innings and gave up just three hits with one earned run, on a solo homer by Kiké Hernandez. Yesavage also struck out 12 Dodger hitters, breaking the rookie record for most strikeouts in a Fall Classic game.

After the game, Yesavage revealed the key to going out and shutting down such a talented lineup.

“Safe travels back to Pennsylvania, and I’ll see them on Friday” Trey Yesavage has a message for his parents after tonight’s game. He also told @Ken_Rosenthal what he told himself going into tonight’s game, and what made him so successful tonight. pic.twitter.com/Qnse55VPL6 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 30, 2025

Article Continues Below

“Just get in the strike zone,” Yesavage said. “When three of my pitches are in the strike zone, even two like part of tonight, I'm in control. So just get in the strike zone and get ahead.”

This was exactly what the Blue Jays needed from their rookie starter, and now they will turn the ball over to Kevin Gausman on Friday night back in Toronto as they look to close out a championship.

This performance was especially impressive considering the fact that the Dodgers got to Yesavage a bit in Game 1, chasing him out after four innings with two runs on the board. On Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium, they were no match for the rookie.

Ever since the Dodgers won an 18-inning classic against the Blue Jays on Monday night in Game 3, the Blue Jays have dominated. The Jays have outscored the Dodgers 12-3 in the last two games and have taken control of the series. On Friday night, they will have to overcome a red-hot Yoshinobu Yamamoto to clinch a title, but they have overcome everything that has been thrown their way so far. If they can do it again, they will be champions.