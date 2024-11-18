Following an unsuccessful attempt to topple the undefeated Cleveland Cavaliers in Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Sunday, Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball took time to speak on the anti-gay remark he uttered the previous night.

“Before we get started, I just want to address the comment yesterday,” the 2022 All-Star told the media, via ESPN News Services. “I really didn't mean anything [by it] and don't want to offend anybody. I've got love for everybody, and I don't discriminate.”

When asked how the Hornets were able to thwart Giannis Antetokounmpo's final shot attempt in Friday's 115-114 win over the Milwaukee Bucks, Ball needlessly responded with a comment that ultimately earned him a $100,000 fine.

“Yeah, we loaded up–no h***–but that's what we wanted,” he said. The NBA penalized him for “derogatory and offensive” language. The 23-year-old's fine more than doubled that of the one Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas drew for using the exact same word and context in February of 2023. Is Ball's recent controversy affording him less leniency?

A woman filed a lawsuit against Ball in May, claiming that he drove over her son's foot while the young fan and others tried to procure an autograph from the former Rookie of the Year. She alleges that Ball recklessly accelerated when the traffic light turned from red to green.

Hornets head coach Charles Lee thinks highly of his leading scorer and playmaker (29.7 points and 6.7 assists per game), but he is also making sure that Friday's postgame remark is not merely brushed to the side.

Hornets HC speaks on LaMelo Ball

“As an organization, that is obviously not something we condone,” Lee said before Charlotte's 128-114 loss to the Cavs. “I spoke to Melo and he's obviously very apologetic. From what I've seen since I've been around him, he loves everyone. He's a joy to have around the facility and it's not typically how he operates. He and I talked about the seriousness of the situation and how he needs to conduct himself going forward.”

The Hornets are counting on LaMelo Ball to be a shining example for the franchise both on and off the court. They clearly view him as a major part of what could be a promising future.