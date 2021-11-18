LaMelo Ball, Hornets Continue To Beat The NBA’s Elite

The Charlotte Hornets handily defeated the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night. The Wizards are sitting at the top of the east and are off to one of their franchise’s best starts in over 30 years. Despite that, the Hornets beat lock them down and secured a victory, 97-87. In their last game, they defeated the Golden State Warriors, who have the league’s best record.

In both of those wins, the Hornets were able to force tough shots. Steph Curry shot 31 percent from the field and the Wizards only scored 36 points in the second half. They’re looking to use this momentum, but not get complacent, according to James Borrego.

“We’re building an identity and starting to understand what it takes to win in this league,” Borrego said. ” The goal is to build off of these last two wins and get better, but not get complacent. If we do get complacent, next week could look a lot different than this week.”

Borrego is on the money. The Hornets have won four straight, but they could easily find themselves losing just a many in a row if they’re not careful. Anyway, they put on a show against the Wizards. They had six guys score in double figures and finished the game with 30 assists. The ball was moving around all night long. That was thanks to their young star in LaMelo Ball, who finished with a career-high 14 assists.

“Even when the shots not falling, the kid finds ways to impact the game,” Borrego said on Ball. LaMelo did have 11 points on 4/18 shooting, but helped will the team to a tough victory. The Wizards attempted to slow down the pace of the Hornets offense and it worked in the first half. In the second half, they were able to run wild in transitions. They were able to convert easy baskets around the rim in transition and take open jumpers while defenders were several feet away from the Hornets shooters. That is the impact of LaMelo Ball has on this team and it’s so much fun to watch.

The Hornets are looking to close out their home stand against the Indiana Pacers on 11/19. They managed to rally back from a huge deficit when they played the Pacers in the first game of the season. They’re sure to be out for revenge, while the Hornets are looking to finish defending the hive and make it a perfect 4-0.