The Charlotte Hornets have had an eventful offseason, with Michael Jordan deciding to sell his shares of the team. Miles Bridges remains one of the team's top talents, but his future is hazy at best.

Bridges missed all of the 2022-2023 season after pleading no contest to felony domestic violence charges and receiving three years probation. The former Michigan State star Bridges' outlook on the 2023 season improved recently, judging by a two-emoji tweet he posted on Wednesday.

👀👀 — Miles Bridges (@MilesBridges) June 28, 2023

Bridges' reaction is most likely in reference to the Hornets' decision to make a qualifying offer on Wednesday. The offer was made despite the specter of the Flint, Michigan native's looming suspension.

Thus far, Bridges has been credited with serving 20 games of the 30-game total, and will have to serve ten more at the start of 2023 if he does sign a contract with the Hornets or another team.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The qualifying offer by definition is a one-year guaranteed deal, which becomes a contract if a player decides to sign it. Bridges has averaged 13.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists over the course of his NBA career.

His 2021-2022 season was his best by far in a Hornets uniform, and perhaps at any level of organized basketball for the former Michigan State Spartans forward. Bridges averaged 20.2 points to go along with 7.2 rebounds and a career-high 3.8 assists.

Bridges has also turned in several highlight reel dunks during his tenure with the Hornets, dazzling NBA Twitter on a night-in, night-out basis. His three-point percentage dropped from 40% the year prior to 33.1% that season, however.